Mercedes announces Russell as Hamilton’s teammate in 2022 in F1

Finally, this Tuesday morning (7th), Mercedes made official what was practically public knowledge for months in Formula 1. From the 2022 season, George Russell will be Lewis Hamilton’s partner. The arrival of the young Englishman also coincides with the entry of a new and revolutionary technical regulation for the World Cup. The British prodigy arrives as part of this renovation and, reinforces Mercedes, with a long-term contract. The duration was not revealed.

In the statement issued this morning, Mercedes praised its newest hire. “His work ethic and performance impressed us during his three seasons with Williams. He is now ready to take the next step for Mercedes and continue his career development alongside Lewis Hamilton after signing a long-term contract with the team.”

George Russell will be the new Mercedes holder and will partner Lewis Hamilton in 2022 (Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

“It’s a special day for me personally and professionally, but also a day of mixed feelings. I’m excited and honored to join Mercedes next year, which is a huge career move, but it also means I’m going to say goodbye to my teammates and friends at Williams. It was an honor to work alongside every member of the team and it is an honor to represent the Williams name in Formula 1,” said the driver, who praised every member of the Grove team.

“Since I joined the team in 2019, we have been working tirelessly to push each other forward and bring the team back to its place. We fight for every ranking position, every point and every tenth of a second. No matter how hard it was, no one has ever given up, and that inspires me every day. I loved every moment of what I would describe as a true racing team heart and soul, and I will try harder than ever to ensure that we finish our story in the best possible way,” commented George.

“About next season, I’d be lying if I said I’m not freaking excited. It’s a great opportunity and I want to take it with both hands. But I have no illusions about the scale of the challenge: it’s going to be a steep learning curve. Valtteri [Bottas] set a high standard, consistently corresponding week after week and scoring victories, poles and helping the team win several titles,” he said.

In Hungary, George Russell was thrilled to score for the first time with Williams (Video: Dune TV)

Russell also spoke about the chance to give back on the track with the chance he was given and reinforced the importance of racing alongside who the young man considers “the best driver of all time”: Lewis Hamilton.

“My goal should be to reward the trust that Toto [Wolff], the team and the board have invested in me, ensuring that I play my part in continuing this success. I want to make my new teammates proud. Of course, one of these new teammates is, in my opinion, the greatest driver of all time. I’ve admired Lewis since I was karting, and the opportunity to learn from someone who has become a model on and off the track can only benefit me as a driver, a professional and a human being,” he said.

“For now though, I have nine more races as a Williams driver and I want to make sure it’s the best nine races of my phase with the team. Then, and only then, can I turn my attention to 2022. Many thanks to Williams, Mercedes and everyone who supported me in getting where I am today. I couldn’t have done this without each one of you”, concluded the future holder of the seven-time world champion Formula 1 team.

George Russell will work side by side with Toto Wolff, now in charge of Mercedes (Photo: Mercedes)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reiterated what he had already mentioned on Monday when Alfa Romeo confirmed the hiring of Bottas.

“It was not an easy process or a simple decision for us. Valtteri has done a fantastic job over the past five seasons and has made an essential contribution to our success and growth. Alongside Lewis, he has built a partnership of reference between two teammates in the sport, and this has been a valuable weapon in our title battles and propelled us to unprecedented success. He absolutely deserved to stay with the team, and I’m glad he managed to move on to an exciting challenge at Alfa Romeo to pursue his career at the highest level in the sport. When the time comes, he will leave us with the appreciation of every member of the team and he will forever be part of the Mercedes family,” said the Austrian.

“About 2022, we are delighted to confirm that George will have the opportunity to take the next step in his career and join Mercedes. He’s been a winner in every category, and the last three seasons with Williams have given us a taste of what the future can hold for him in Formula 1. Now it’s our challenge to help him continue learning in our environment and alongside from Lewis, the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time,” said Toto.

“I’m confident that as their relationship grows, they will build a strong team and deliver to Mercedes on and off the track for years to come. It’s a relief to take [essa definição] off our shoulders and have our plans for 2022 clear and announced. But now, our focus returns to the last nine races of this season and to fit everything into our challenge for this year’s title,” concluded the Mercedes strongman in F1.

A member of the Star Brand’s Young Drivers program, Russell became a recurring name in the headlines due to his strong performances in qualifying with Williams, as well as his performance with Mercedes itself, when he had the chance to replace Hamilton at the end of the season. last year. George won the trust of the boss Toto Wolff and, even after a controversial accident earlier this year, he managed to stay in the spotlight.

The 23-year-old Brit made his Formula 1 debut in 2019, after winning the Formula 2 title the year before. George was raised to the top category at the hands of Mercedes, which secured the starting position at Williams. On board the English car, Russell faced difficulties with the erratic performance of the team, but managed to shine on some occasions in the dispute for the starting positions. But the first points with Frank Williams’ squad came only this year, with eighth place in the Hungarian GP.

But the highlight of the 2021 championship so far has undoubtedly been the ranking of the Belgian GP. With Williams, George flew to take second place on the grid in a session marked by heavy rain at Spa-Francorchamps. The performance was rewarded with the sum of half the points, due to the imbroglio of the Belgian non-race, equally affected by the storm that collapsed on the Ardennes circuit. The score, in fact, should practically guarantee Grove’s squad the eighth place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

George Russell, 23, will be Lewis Hamilton’s F1 teammate (Photo: Williams)

But Russell had already entered the scoring zone before, back in 2020, when he drove in Hamilton’s place and finished ninth at the Sakhir GP – where he almost won, in fact. Mercedes made a mistake in the pit-stop that cost the victory, after a gala display. That performance left a huge expectation on the prodigy and overshadowed Valtteri Bottas, who started to have his position in the team threatened this year.

But Mercedes’ decision was not so simple and dragged on for months, while Valtteri was already negotiating with Alfa Romeo, with whom he signed a contract to continue in F1 from 2022.

The Englishman arrives at Mercedes in Bottas’s place, therefore. The Finn was passed over, despite Hamilton’s strong campaign. The seven-times champion never hid his preference for the Nordic, but made it clear that he would support any decision made by the team. Valtteri joined the team in 2017, replacing Nico Rosberg – the German decided to retire soon after winning the world title. Since then, he has almost never resisted Hamilton and opted for a more peaceful approach, being more important for the Constructors’ World Championship.

George Russell will be Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes (Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP)

Now, Mercedes starts a new chapter in F1 with a British duo. On the one hand, the experienced and victorious Hamilton and, on the other, the promising Russell, from whom much is expected, especially given his performances with Williams in recent years.

