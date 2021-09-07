Mercedes-Benz EQB officially appears in Munich

Officially detailed in Munich, the Mercedes-Benz EQB appears as Daimler’s second electric model in the entry range, thus being the electrified variant of the GLB, just as the EQA is of the GLA.

Offered in the EQB 300 and EQB 350 versions, the seven-seat SUV appears in the basic GLB shapes, but with unique full LED headlamps, integrated into a glossy black fake grille, sporting chrome trim and the Mercedes star.

The bumper has side air intakes, as well as a lower grill for battery cooling, in addition to a chrome appliqué. At the rear, the LED lights are connected to the same black background, the lid having a pronounced air deflector.

The rear protector follows the style of the front, but with chrome trims. Inside, the EQB comes with the same panel as the GLB, but with a different finish, including different textures.

The infotainment-cluster is the MBUX with two 12.3-inch screens connected. In the tunnel, a handrest for the touchpad, as well as a fabric armrest, as well as the two-tone upholstery of the seats.

The steering wheel, as well as the central part of the dashboard, have a metallic coating. The cabin, in its rest, does not have significant differences in relation to the GLB.

In terms of “mechanics”, the Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 comes with a front electric motor of 225 hp and 39.7 kgfm, maintaining front traction and going from 0 to 100 km/h in 8 seconds, with a limit of 160 km/h.

With the same final speed, the EQB 350 has a rear electric motor and this allows four-wheel drive (4Matic) with 290 horsepower and 52.9 kgfm. This more powerful option did not have the acceleration time revealed.

What is really known is that the autonomy is 419 km on the WLTP cycle for the two traction versions, which is a differential, since generally the AWD version has a shorter range with the same power.

Mercedes-Benz EQB 2022 – Photo Gallery