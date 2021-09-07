Mexican singer Yuri reveals rare sequel after Covid-19: “Thank God I could detect it”

Even a year after having Covid-19, Mexican singer Yuri still suffers from the disease’s sequelae. Recently, in an interview with Televisa’s “Hoy” program, she revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare condition called dysautonomia. According to BBC News, the dysfunction is associated with cases of the so-called “Long Covid”.

According to Yuri, the diagnosis came after the return of some of the symptoms, which affect the patients’ nervous system. “Some damage to the nervous system (…) came back three weeks ago, I was very sick. Thank God I was able to detect it in time, I went to a neurologist, two neurologists, who detected that I have dysautonomia, which is not fatal, but it is very difficult”, said the artist.

Many were concerned about the singer’s health status after being informed about the disease. However, through social media, she reassured everyone. “I’m better, don’t worry. God is in control. How are all the fans worried? Relax. Everything is under control. God is always with us. The only thing He wants is for us to have faith”, she said.

According to BBC News, dysautonomy is often a rare condition. It causes a rapid and uncomfortable increase in heart rate when someone tries to do any activity. The name is given to a series of conditions that represent a malfunction of the autonomic nervous system (ANS) – the system responsible for the automatic functions of the body, such as blood pressure, heart rate, digestion, temperature, among others.

In patients with dysautonomia, the ANS does not react correctly to external stimuli. Therefore, symptoms such as dizziness, weakness, fainting and even more delicate situations may occur, such as tachycardia, bradycardia (slower heart functioning), stomach problems, among others. There is still no cure for dysautonomy. However, in the secondary forms of the disease, medication, exercise, changes in diet and lifestyle can lead to improvements in patients’ lives.

Long relationship with Covid

It is still not known why some Covid-19 patients continue with symptoms months after overcoming the disease – whether in severe cases or in milder ones. According to BBC News, there are theories that the coronavirus could be “hidden” in very small amounts in anatomical reservoirs far from the immune system and thus continue to cause problems even after its cure. Another possibility would be an autoimmune response to the initial viral infection, which could be the cause of rarer symptoms such as dysautonomia.

For scientists, there is still the hypothesis that Covid-19 would be an endothelial disease. That is, the inflammation that arises against the virus could damage the vascular endothelium – which is located between the blood and tissues of the body. This dialogues with what researchers at the University of Copenhagen have proposed, that the body could attack its own vascular structures in cases of long Covid.

In scientific circles, another suspicion suggests that Covid-19 could trigger the virus to be reactivated, even after going for years or decades without manifesting themselves. In this case, this would explain the development of chronic symptoms in patients.

The fact is, as the body recovers from the illness, many patients began to feel better. However, as the new coronavirus (not so new) has been with us for less than two years, it is still difficult to predict how long chronic symptoms will last. We hope that science will give us the answers soon!