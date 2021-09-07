Michael K. Williams, Omar of ‘The Wire’, dies at age 54 | Pop & Art

Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York on Monday (6).

One of Williams’ most prominent roles was in series “The Wire” as Omar Little.

The New York Police Department confirmed that the 54-year-old actor died at 2 pm on Monday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“Boardwalk Empire” and “Eyes That Condemn” are among series Williams participated. In the movies, he was part of the cast of “12 Years of Slavery”, “Inherent Vice” and “Gone Baby Gone”.

“It is with deep sadness that the family announces the death of Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams. They ask for privacy as they suffer this insurmountable loss,” the actor’s press office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

He is nominated for this year’s Emmy for actor in a drama series for “Lovecraft Country,” the series in which he played Montrose Freeman. The ceremony takes place on September 19th.

2 of 2 Michael K. Williams in March 2021 photo — Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP/Archive Michael K. Williams in March 2021 photo — Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP/Archive

Isiah Whitlock Jr., who starred in “The Wire” as Senator Clay Davis, mourned his colleague’s death.

“Shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Michael K. Williams. One of the nicest guys on the planet with a giant heart. Excellent actor, excellent soul. Hope you rest in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

James Gunn, director of ‘The Suicide Squad’, also paid tribute to the actor.