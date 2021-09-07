Minimum wage of 2022 will affect INSS benefit

As it happens annually, the minimum wage will undergo a new adjustment in 2022. This change, therefore, takes place with the objective of regulating the population’s income with current inflation. In this sense, the Federal Government forwarded the Annual Budget Bill (PLOA) for next year to the National Congress last Tuesday, August 31st.

Thus, the proposal indicates a 6.27% increase in the minimum wage, which indicates a change from R$1,100 (current value) to R$1,169. That is, an amount greater than what the government stipulated in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2022, which was 4.3%, which would result in a minimum wage of R$ 1,147. This difference between the Budget Guidelines Law and the Annual Budget Law is because the former is based on the previous year’s inflation, while the latter uses current inflation for the calculation.

In addition, in order to carry out the change, the Federal Government also considers the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). That is, an index that is intended to correct the purchasing power of wages. For this purpose, it uses the analysis of price variations in the consumption basket of the population with lower incomes.

According to government calculations, then, the INPC should reach around 6.2% in 2021. For this reason, it is possible to see that the increase in the minimum wage is the same as the increase in the INPC. Therefore, the correction only serves to equalize purchasing power, not increase it.

In addition to changes in the minimum wage, forecasts for how 2021 will close in terms of inflation are also higher than the Federal Government indicates. In this sense, the most recent Focus Bulletin, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) will be 7.27%.

Why should the Federal Government adjust the minimum wage?

The annual change in the minimum wage takes place so that the population’s purchasing power is maintained. That is, so that you can buy the basics, according to the current prices of the products.

Thus, the Federal Constitution of 1988 understands that:

“Art. 7 The rights of urban and rural workers, in addition to others aimed at improving their social condition:

(…)

IV – minimum wage, fixed by law, nationally unified, capable of meeting their basic vital needs and those of their family with housing, food, education, health, leisure, clothing, hygiene, transport and social security, with periodic adjustments that preserve the purchasing power, and their linkage for any purpose is prohibited.”

Therefore, the periodic readjustment is a constitutional determination, so it needs to be respected.

INSS benefits will also be impacted

With the correction of the minimum wage, several other measures and values ​​will change. In this sense, some benefits from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) will also increase. Among them, for example, is the BPC (Continued Cash Benefit) and the ceiling of the PIS/Pasep allowance (Social Integration Program and the Civil Servant Heritage Formation Program).

Thus, these benefits, which are equivalent to the value of a minimum wage, will also be R$ 1,169. In addition, the social security ceiling will need to be readjusted from R$6,433.57 to R$6,832.45. However, this value will only be confirmed after the end of the year, so that a new updated calculation can be carried out. Thus, only in early 2022 will the Federal Government have the correct National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

If the Ministry of Economy’s forecast of an INPC of 7% is confirmed, for example, the minimum wage will have a new value, which is R$ 1,177. Therefore, this would make the INSS ceiling to be R$6,883.91.

So, the changes will have an impact on the reality of 50 million Brazilians, that is, those who receive this amount. Among these, then, there are 24 million who receive some benefit from the INSS.

How were the last increases in the minimum wage?

Each year, the Federal Government changes the increase in the minimum wage in accordance with the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). In this sense, it is possible to increase the wage floor beyond mere correction, that is, granting a real gain to the worker. Thus, in addition to his remuneration following the increase in the prices of various products, he also earns a small percentage more.

However, this has not happened since 2020, when the minimum wage was only readjusted in line with inflation. That is, so that the worker does not lose his purchasing power, in accordance with the Constitution. Between 2007 and 2019, however, it was possible to see an increase in the minimum wage greater than inflation.

The previous calculation was as follows: the inflation of the previous year is added to the result of the GDP of two years before.

Here are the latest increases in the minimum wage:

2016: increase of 11.6%, which resulted in a minimum wage of BRL 880

2017: increase of 6.48%, which resulted in a minimum wage of BRL 937.

2018: increase of 1.81%, which resulted in a minimum wage of R$954.

2019: increase of 4.61%, which resulted in a minimum wage of R$998.

2020: 4.7% increase, which resulted in a minimum wage of R$1,045.

2021: increase of 5.22%, which resulted in a minimum wage of R$1,100.

Dieese indicates that the value is less than necessary

Finally, even if corrections to the minimum wage comply with what the Constitution determines and, thus, maintain the worker’s purchasing power, some research indicates that the minimum wage should be higher. This is what the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) indicates.

According to the agency, the value of the minimum wage is 4.93 times less than what is considered necessary to support a family of four. This amount is compared to the current amount of R$1,100. Thus, Dieese calculates that the amount should have been R$ 5,421.84 in June 2021.

To reach these values, the agency is based on the National Survey of Basic Food Basket, which it carries out monthly. In this sense, it is possible to verify the increase in the price of basic products to the population. According to Dieese, therefore, in June, ten of the seventeen Brazilian capitals included in the study showed an increase in the basic food basket.