Minister of Mines and Energy meets Guedes this Monday – News

The Minister of Mines and Energy (MME), Bento Albuquerque, is meeting this Monday (9/6) with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in the office building, in Brasília. Despite the severe water and energy crisis scenario, the issue should not officially be on the agenda. The meeting is of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE), with the objective of discussing fuel.

Albuquerque made a statement last week saying water shortages had worsened and stressing the importance of reducing consumption. Despite the critical scenario, he still rules out energy rationing, something that did not happen for the last time in 2001. “Today, I go back to everyone to inform you that our hydro-energy condition has worsened. The rainy season in the southern region was worse. than expected,” he said.

On the same day, a new 6.78% increase in the electricity bill was announced, with the implementation of an unprecedented banner, called the “Hydric Scarcity” banner. This new rate, of R$14.20/100kWh, is almost 50% above the current banner. It started in September and runs until April 2022.

As a result, the economic scenario is worrying, as the increase pushes inflation even further. Guedes, however, downplayed, in a statement that generated much criticism.

“If last year, which was chaos, we organized and got through, why are we going to be afraid now? What’s the problem now that energy will get a little more expensive because it rained less?” .