Moraes determines arrest and blocking of accounts of Bolsonaro supporters

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), ordered between Saturday (4) and Sunday (5) the arrest of two supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro for threats to Supreme Court ministers. The magistrate also ordered the blocking of accounts and the search and seizure of alleged financiers of the September 7 demonstrations.

Moraes issued two preventive arrest warrants and social media blockades for Márcio Giovani Nique, known as “Professor Marcinho”, and Cássio Rodrigues Costa Souza, both supporters of Bolsonaro.

Moraes also issued seven warrants for the search and seizure and blocking of bank accounts and PIX keys by the mayor of Cerro Grande do Sul (RS), Gilmar João Alba (PSL), and against the Mato Grosso Soy Producers Association (Aprosoja-MT). ) and the National Association of Soy Producers (Aprosoja), alleged to have financed the September 7 acts.

The decisions are confidential within the scope of investigation 4,879, which resulted in the operation against singer Sérgio Reis; Deputy Otoni de Paula (PSC-RJ); the president of Aprosoja, Antonio Galvan; the truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, the “Zé Trovão”; and six other people.

Moraes’ determinations meet a request from the Attorney General’s Office, which asked the STF minister for measures with the purpose of investigating the “illicit incitement of the population, through social networks, to commit criminal, violent and offensive acts against the Democratic Rule of Law and its institutions”.

What led Moraes to determine the arrest warrants

The two arrest warrants against Bolsonaro supporters were issued under article 312 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CPP). The provision provides that preventive detention may be decreed as a “guarantee of public order, economic order, for the convenience of criminal instruction or to ensure the application of criminal law, when there is proof of the existence of the crime and sufficient evidence of authorship and danger generated by the state of freedom of the accused”.

Márcio Giovani Nique, known as Professor Marcinho, said in a live on the social network TikTok that a “big businessman” would be offering “federal money for Alexandre de Moraes’ head”. “Alive or dead,” declared the investigated.

In another excerpt, Professor Marcinho says that, “as of today, we have a grouping in Brazil that we will hunt for ministers wherever they are (…) wherever they are”. The PGR understood that the statements are sufficient for preventive detention under the provisions of article 312 of the CPP.

Cássio Rodrigues Costa Souza, on the other hand, had his arrest warrant issued for inciting violence against Moraes. “Now, it’s over, Alexandre Imoral, STF Carecadoes ordered the arrest of the truck driver’s leader, ‘Zé Trovão’, peace is over, death to the STF bald man and his entire family!”, he declared on his Twitter profile. He even repeated threats against the magistrate.

Due to the threats, Moraes also ordered the blocking of three of Professor Marcinho’s social networks and the profile used by Cássio Rodrigues to incite violence against the magistrate.

What led Moraes to determine the searches and seizures

Requests for search and seizure were issued based on article 240 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. In the case of Mayor Gilmar João Alba (PSL), there is a suspicion that he is one of the funders of the September 7 acts. His name was mentioned in Covid-19’s CPI. Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) said last week that he received information that a sum of money seized the week before at Congonhas airport, in São Paulo, was intended to finance the acts.

The amount was R$505,000 and was in the possession of Gilmar João Alba (PSL), mayor of Cerro Grande do Sul (RS). Alba, known as “Gringo Loco”, is a supporter of the Bolsonaro government. Moraes cited Gilmar as one of the suspects in declaring the “intention of forcing the government and the army to ‘take a stand’ in a mobilization in Brasília in favor of the printed vote” and the “dismissal of STF ministers” through “violence and serious threat”.

The same search and seizure was determined against the offices of the Mato Grosso Soy Producers Association (Aprosoja-MT), in Cuiabá, and the National Soy Producers Association (Aprosoja), in Brasília.

Against Gilmar Alba, Aprosoja-MT and Aprsoja, Moraes ordered the search and seizure of “physical and electronic documents indicating association between the investigated, such as agendas, documents, drafts or other similar documents and media and storage [pendrive, HD externo, notebook, HD e CPU]”, in addition to telephone handsets.

Why the STF minister asked for the blocking of PIX accounts and keys

Moraes’ determination to block PIX accounts and keys is aimed at preventing the financing of the September 7 acts. The PGR suspects that Aprosoja-MT and Aprosoja would be using resources from the State Fund for Transport and Housing (Fethab) and from Iagro (State Agency for Animal and Plant Sanitary Defense) to finance the demonstrations.

“For that, funds would be used [FETHAB e IAGRO] composed of public resources, which, according to the document in the case, do not have greater transparency nor have been destined for their original purposes, but rather, as capital for the financing of agents to carry out the anti-democratic conducts described above”, stated the PGR .

Due to these suspicions, Moraes ordered the blocking until Wednesday (8) of withdrawals from the bank accounts of Aprosoja-MT, of Aprosoja, as well as the “blocking of withdrawals from any funds in which these legal entities hold interest” until Wednesday -fair.

The magistrate also determined that “the amounts transferred from the bank accounts of these entities to other entities or third parties, in any modalities (DOC, TED, PIX or other payment order)” from August 10 from R. $10K up to “existing account limit” for “tracking purposes”.

As for the mayor of Cerro Grande do Sul (RS), Moraes ordered the Federal Police to “gather clarification on the related facts” on the 26th, when he was caught carrying R$505,000 in cash at Congonhas Airport. The magistrate determined that the “measures adopted and proceeding with the forwarding of a copy of documents be informed, for the purpose of evaluating the need for new measures”.