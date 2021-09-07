Moraes determines preventive detention and searches against those involved in organizing anti-democratic acts | Policy

This Monday (6), the Federal Police will comply with measures determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the scope of the inquiry that investigates the organization and financing of acts against institutions and democracy.

Among the measures determined by the Supreme Minister are: the arrest of those involved in the organization of these acts, searches and seizures at addresses and blocking of bank accounts.

Moraes determined the following measures:

preventive detention and blocking social networks from Márcio Giovani Niquelatti and Cassio Rodrigues Costa Souza , for threats to ministers of the Court;

and , for threats to ministers of the Court; searches and seizures in addresses of the National Association of Soy Producers (Aprosoja) and Aprosoja of Mato Grosso;

blocking withdrawals from the bank accounts of Aprosoja and Aprosoja de Mato Grosso;

search and seizure addresses of Gilmar João Alba (PSL), mayor of Cerro Grande do Sul (RS).

Gilmar Alba recently caught with R$505,000 in cash at Congonhas airport, in São Paulo. The mayor is also expected to be heard about the origin of the money.

Searches involve: physical and electronic documents that indicate the association between those investigated; and access to the content of seized electronic devices, especially data stored in a “cloud”;

Moraes’ decisions met requests from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). The requests for precautionary measures were signed by Assistant Attorney Lindôra Araújo.

In the opinions for the preventive detention of those involved in the case, Lindôra argued that the demonstrations by Márcio Giovani Niquelatti and Cássio Rodrigues Costa Souza “exceed the limits of freedom of expression” and have “clear criminal contours”.

“In addition to exceeding any and all limits that may be conferred on the constitutional exercise of freedom of expression, have clear criminal outlines, putting at risk not only the regularity of the performance of democratic institutions, especially the Judiciary,” says the opinion.

In the decisions on preventive arrests, Moares pointed out that the conduct of those involved constitutes an “illegal threat to the security of ministers” of the STF and that they are intended to “prevent the exercise of the judiciary” through violence and serious threat.

“[ A conduta dos envolvidos] narrated by the Attorney General’s Office, it is illicit and extremely serious, constituting an illegal threat to the security of the justices of the Supreme Court, with a clear intention to, through violence and serious threat – including death threats -, coerce and prevent the exercise of the judiciary, undermining the independence of the Judiciary, with flagrant affront to the maintenance of the Democratic State of Law, patently out of step with the postulate of freedom of expression, given that the investigated expressly declares the intention to, through violence and serious threat, to force the dismissal of the Justices of the Supreme Federal Court”, says the decision.