Moraes requests and PF searches and apprehends in Aprosoja BR and MT; defense of…

Neri Perin, who is part of Antonio Galvan’s defense, told Notícias Agrícolas that he is still seeking access to the inquiry

The Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes decreed yesterday (5th) and this Monday (6th) the Federal Police fulfilled search and seizure warrants at the offices of Aprosoja Brasil and Mato Grosso, on the eve of the demonstrations on 7th of September .

Moraes’ requests, sent by the STF press office to the Agricultural News, are related to the survey 4,879, Federal District, related to the summoning of the population in protests. Investigated in this process had already been heard before.

In addition, searches had been made at the residential and professional addresses of federal deputy Otoni de Paula (PSC-RJ), singer Sérgio Reis and eight other people, including Antônio Galvan, rural producer and president of Aprosoja Brasil (Brazilian Association of Producers of Soy).

Galvan had said late last month that the action was “pure intimidation” over the 7th moves.

In addition, Aprosoja-MT said in a note that the institution’s accounts were also blocked. And they clarified that “they never financed, supported, or summoned the population to criminal and violent acts of protest, on the eve of the 09.07.2021 holiday, during an alleged demonstration and strike by “truck drivers”. The current president of Aprosoja-MT, Fernando Cadore recorded a video to reassure members that the entity’s resources were not used to promote the demonstrations on September 7. See below:

In the new piece, focusing on Aprosojas, Moraes requests the search and seizure of “physical and electronic documents indicating the association between those investigated, such as agendas (including from previous years), documents (including powers of attorney and permits), drafts or other similar documents and of media and storage (pendrive, EXTERNAL HD, notebook, HD CPU), telephone devices (if smartphones), among others, with important files for investigation”.

Aprosoja Brasil told the Agricultural News that “the accounts of Aprosoja Brasil follow strict rules of compliance. Thus, no irregular movement in the entity’s accounts was and cannot be made, as the expenses are used strictly with Aprosoja Brasil’s core activities.”

In an interview on the website this afternoon, the defense team of Antonio Galvan, current president of Aprosoja Brasil and former president of Aprosoja-MT, said that he asked the Supreme Court (STF) for two habeas corpus, one of which was filed on Monday. fair.

The two Hcs were distributed for prevention to Minister Roberto Barroso.

According to Neri Perin, the lawyer who makes up Galvan’s defense, the team is seeking access to the inquiry by Minister Alexandre de Moraes related to the demonstrations and revoke the restrictive measures for the protests.

During this Monday, the PF also arrested two people for threats to institutions and the court, according to the Reuters news agency.

See the note from Aprosoja-MT in full:

Regarding the judicial measure fulfilled this Monday (06.09.2021), at the headquarters of the Association of Soy and Corn Producers of the State of Mato Grosso (Aprosoja-MT), the entity clarifies that this is a decision in the records of Inquiry 4879 /DF which investigates the call of the population, through social networks, to practice criminal and violent acts of protest, on the eve of the holiday of 09/07/2021, during an alleged demonstration and strike by “truck drivers”.

The decision determined: 1) the blocking of withdrawals from the bank accounts of Aprosoja-MT, until 8.9.2021, Wednesday; 2) the amounts transferred from the bank accounts of that entity to other entities or third parties, from 08.10.2021, from the minimum level of R$ 10.000,00, are identified and informed.

Aprosoja-MT and its leaders clarify that they never financed, supported, or called the population to criminal and violent acts of protest, on the eve of the 09.07.2021 holiday, during an alleged demonstration and strike by “truck drivers”.

The entity values ​​the legal and constitutional precepts, and is already providing all requested documentation, as it is the main interested in clarifying the facts, as it has nothing to hide from society and especially from its members

See the note from Aprosoja Brasil in full:

Aprosoja Brasil accounts follow strict compliance rules. Thus, no irregular movement in the entity’s accounts was and cannot be made, as the expenses are used strictly for the core activities of Aprosoja Brasil.

See Minister Alexandre de Moraes’s request in full: