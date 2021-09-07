Mr. and Mrs. Smith: Phoebe Waller-Bridge abandons Amazon series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) left the cast of the series Mr and Mrs Smith, Amazon-produced adaptation of the 2005 film. The Hollywood Reporter, the actress’ departure was due to creative differences with Donald Glover (Atlanta), creator of the project. Thus, streaming would already be looking for a replacement for the attraction, which is still scheduled to debut in 2022.

The original production starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt featured a couple who kept their true profession a secret: hit men. In the new show, such roles would go to Waller-Bridge and Glover, a duo who have worked together in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith adaptation will no longer have Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the castSource: Amazon Prime Video/Playback

The actor, responsible for creating the series, is still linked to the project. The site highlighted that although they have not reached an agreement on the direction of the new story, the two remain close and in a good relationship after this “friendly separation”. Mr and Mrs Smith will have Francesca Sloane (fargo) as a showrunner.

Even with the departure of this adaptation, Phoebe Waller-Bridge remains involved in other work with Amazon. Also, it’s worth remembering that she recently contributed the script for the upcoming James Bond movie, no time to die, and will be in Indiana Jones 5, as well as producing the final season of killing eve.

Glover is already working on the final production of the third season of Atlanta, slated to hit FX in mid-2022. That show has also already begun development for its fourth season, which is due to hit the channel just months after the award-winning comedy’s new year’s premiere. In addition, its agreement with streaming provides for other projects, such as the one already announced hive.