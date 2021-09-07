Murilo Becker on ex-aggression accusation: “Want to promote himself”

Murilo Becker spoke for the first time about the accusations that his ex-wife, Patricia Pontes, made against him. On the 26th, the influencer revealed, to the Leo Dias column, that he suffered threats and aggressions from the basketball player and even had his jaw broken after taking two punches.

In a note, signed by Murilo’s lawyers, the player states that he only touched on the topic now because he was taking care of his sick father.

“Fundamentally, he emphasizes that at this moment he is directing all his efforts to help his father, who is going through health problems, needing special care”, he says right at the beginning.

Murilo also denied any accusation and said that Patrícia wants to promote herself: “It also clarifies that the accusations made by Ms. Patrícia are not consistent with the veracity of the events and that she never practiced any type of violence against women, much less against her children, understanding that, as has been happening for some time, the accuser uses her name with the sole purpose of denigrating her image and promoting herself on social networks, even exposing her children for that”.

Finally, Murilo says that the Police Department for the Defense of Women of São José dos Campos, in São Paulo, is investigating the facts and that the process is being carried out in secret.

