Nadja and Lucas destroy scenario under discussion

The relationship between Lucas Selfie and Nadja Pessoa at Ilha Record not one of the best. The two use every moment to attack each other. O influencer already called the rival dumb and she didn’t leave for less: Nadja warned that he was going to mess up his life in the game.

After a get-together, Naja he went into the bathroom and took his long shower, already known and criticized by the villagers and the exile. Lucas, yelled that he needed to enter and knocked on the open door with force, making him go directly to his rival.

Lucas knocks on the bathroom door at Record Island



Lucas, in a statement, commented on his attitude: “Nadja has a very different relationship with the bathroom, she likes to stay for 2 or 3 hours, but when you are in a collective relationship it is difficult. (…) She locked herself in there and everyone got tight. The door was open, barely closed then when I knocked”. In response, Naja he kicked the door three times from the inside and defended himself: “I had just changed into my clothes, Lucas slapped the door with his hand and opened the door even though it was locked.”

After leaving the bathroom, Naja denounced the violence suffered by the rival: “Lucas broke down the bathroom door, I could be naked, this is psychological torture, a lack of ethics. I was in the bathroom, he broke down the door. Do not accept violent men who kick down the bathroom door. This is aggression. Lucas does not represent the man”. See current videos:

