NASA confirms that Perseverance successfully collected 1st soil sample from Mars

While the world enjoyed its weekend on Earth, the rover Perseverance worked hard to make history on Mars.

New images with better lighting reveal that the rover successfully collected a sample of Martian rock last week. Perseverance is now processing and sealing the sample tube. It is the first sample of the rock core from Mars to be stored in the equipment.

It is the first of more than 30 Martian samples to be returned to Earth in future missions starting in 2030 – and they could reveal whether microbial life ever existed on Mars.

The Perseverance rover drilled through a Martian rock on Sept. 2, but the team on Earth wanted better images to make sure the sample was secure in the tube.

Initial images and data sent by the rover suggested that an intact sample was inside the tube after Perseverance drilled through a rock selected by the mission’s scientific team.

After these images were taken, the rover vibrated the drill and tube for five bursts of a second to clear any residual material from outside the tube. This may have caused the sample to slip into the tube, making viewing difficult.

The next images taken after that were “inconclusive due to poor sunlight conditions,” according to the agency. Perseverance spent the next two days using their cameras to take more pictures in better lighting conditions before taking the next steps in the sampling process.

The extra step of taking additional images before sealing and storing the sample tube was added after Perseverance tried to drill another rock target on August 5th. During this attempt, the rock disintegrated and there was no sample present in the stored tube.

“The project has its first rock core, and that’s a phenomenal achievement,” said Jennifer Trosper, project manager for the mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., in a statement.

“The team determined a location, selected and extracted a viable and scientifically valuable rock. We did what we went to do.”

The rover uses a rotary percussion drill and a hollow core drill to drill rock and collect samples slightly thicker than a pencil. This sampling system is located at the end of the robotic arm of the rover which is 2 meters long.

Perseverance is exploring the location of the Citadelle in the crater of Jezero, which billions of years ago was once the site of an ancient lake. The rover’s specific target was a rock called Rochette, which is the size of a paste and is part of a half-mile ridge of rocky outcrops and boulders.

flying over mars

The Ingenuity helicopter has also been busy, acting as an aerial explorer for the rover’s future adventures. The small helicopter successfully completed its 13th flight to Mars over the weekend.

He flew at a slightly slower speed of 3.3 meters per second over the South Seitah region and took a multitude of pictures.

The helicopter’s 12th flight was also in this region, which could be of valuable interest to the rover science team. Flight 13 saw Ingenuity moving in a different direction over South Seitah to capture a different perspective.

During flight 12, scientists were intrigued by one particular ridge line and its rocky outcrops. Therefore, Ingenuity flew at a lower altitude than normal, gliding 8 meters over the area instead of 10 meters.

Now, the science team has images that show this geologically intriguing area from both the northeast and southwest. Together, the images can help the Perseverance team determine where the rover should head next – and where to collect more samples.

