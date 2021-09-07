newspaper details super security scheme on CR7 return to Manchester

After passing through Real Madrid and youth, Cristiano Ronaldos surprised the football world and was announced as a new reinforcement of the Manchester United in history’s craziest transfer window. And the return to the city will have a super security scheme.

After 12 years, Cristiano Ronaldo is back to Manchester United and will make his debut for the Red Devils in front of Newcastle, on Saturday (11), at 11:00 am (Brasilia time), for the fourth round of the Premier League, with transmission LIVE and exclusive by ESPN on Star+.

According to the newspaper Daily Mirror, the Portuguese star’s return to Manchester will have permanent security guards every day. According to the vehicle, the attacker has hired a team of bodyguards who will stay at his house for the protection of his family.

The 36-year-old player, according to the British newspaper, chose to hire the team because of the possibility of being targeted by ‘criminal gangs’.

“Cristiano has been warned that since leaving Manchester in 2009, the region has become an absolute magnet for criminal gangs. Now he will be seen as their number one target,” reveals the Daily Mirror from a source.

“These ruthless gangs are becoming more and more violent. They loot houses and terrorize players’ families. They target property when they know the players won’t be there and often watch a house for weeks before breaking in.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguard team would consist of police and military personnel. In addition, the group would have bulletproof vehicles and special training at its disposal to avoid unwanted approaches.

According to the vehicle, the Portuguese ace will live in a region called the ‘Golden Triangle’. The site is located between Wilmslow, Alderley Edge and Prestbury, where multimillionaires live.