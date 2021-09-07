next draw may pay a prize of BRL 40 million

Next Wednesday, September 8th, the Caixa Lotteries will hold the draw for the Mega-Sena contest 2407 and the prize is accumulated at BRL 40 million. The event takes place from 8 pm (Brasilia time) in São Paulo and will be broadcast live on Caixa’s social networks.

The last competition of the modality was held on Saturday (04) and no bet could guess the six dozen awarded (08-12-29-43-54-60). However, other tickets bill the following amounts in the lower ranges: R$ 54.2 thousand for five hits and R$ 968 for four hits.

Mega-Sena 2407

The Mega-Sena steering wheel is composed of 60 tens and the player can score from six to 15, manually or randomly – by the system. A single bet with six numbers costs R$4.50, but if you have more numbers, in this scenario, the value can reach R$22,500.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena 2407 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

To compete for the prize of Mega-Sena contest 2407, Loterias Caixa has already released the sale of bets in the application and on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br). In addition, gamblers are also able to play at the lottery houses.

