Neymar has an ‘ethical bonus’ of R$ 40 million at PSG to be polite to fans, reveals the newspaper

Central figures of the most expensive transfer in world football history, Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain they have a contract full of triggers and bonuses for Brazilians. One of the gifts was revealed this Monday (06) by the Spanish newspaper The world: an ‘ethical bonus’ that can reach 6.5 million euros (about R$ 40 million).

You see Neymar on the field with the shirt of Paris Saint-Germain in the French Championship by ESPN on Star+. The ace is one of the stars of the team for the match on the 11th, against the Clermont. Click here and know how to subscribe to watch.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The diary, which last weekend detailed new values ​​of the bond signed between PSG and the ace in 2017, reports that the shirt 10 will have the amount in his pocket to be ‘courteous, punctual, friendly and available to the fans’.

As this is a trigger that is activated according to Neymar’s posture, the agreement provides that the Brazilian is also prohibited from making public statements that contradict the tactical decisions adopted by the Parisian team.

The new details about the contract between the Brazilian and the French club are added to those that came to light over the weekend. According to the newspaper, Neymar would have won the second biggest contract in football history from PSG, only behind the one Messi had with Barcelona.

The French are said to have pledged to pay an annual salary of €43,334,400 during the first five seasons. On Friday, if he stayed at the club, the value would rise to 50,556,117.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Neymar recently renewed his agreement with Paris Saint-Germain in a bond that will last until 2015. According to The world, with clauses very similar to the previous ones.

Adding the salaries to the incredible 222 million euros of the termination clause with Barcelona, ​​the Parisian team would have invested a total of 489,228,117 euros. The value is above the R$ 3 billion in the current quotation, although this account is not correct due to the variation in the value of the euro to the real over the years.