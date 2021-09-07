Neymar Jr is caught with Jade Picon at a party after the non-game between Brazil x Argentina – 07/09/2021

It seems that not everything was so disappointing last Sunday (5), after the Brazil-Argentina match for the World Cup qualifiers did not take place. The “post-game” of the team’s players was at a party, and in it, Neymar would have been involved with the influencer Jade Picon, newly single after the end of his relationship with João Guilherme.

According to Instagram “Gossip do Dia”, Neymar and Jade decided to get to know each other better at the party held by the player’s sister, Rafaella Santos, and in fact, the model published videos at the house where the event took place. Neymar’s alleged affair, Bruna Biancardi, was not at the party.

In addition to the information mentioned above, another fact caused the subject to reverberate more and more throughout the day. On his Instagram, João Guilherme, ex of Jade, published a box of questions and on printscreen published by him, there was an image of an alleged charge to someone for a stay, as follows:

“I found out who you were. Thanks for nothing. You’re a bit crazy in your head, I don’t really know you, but congratulations was a great way to feed your ego, it’s a shame we ended up like this, anyway,” he said. POP”.

To finalize and confirm the situation, João unfollowed Neymar on Instagram and published some hints on his Twitter saying that he “wouldn’t sleep in a fetal position” and that he would “become a country singer”, implying that it was for the situation involving the PSG player.

Neymar faces, on Thursday (9), a duel against Peru, at Arena Pernambuco, in a match valid for the Qualifiers. Brazil continues in the lead with 7 victories, in 7 games played.