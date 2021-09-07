nine steamy movies to inspire couples on Sex Day

Sex in bed, on the floor, in the bathtub, at home, in the hotel or in the kitchen. For decades, cinema has been a source of inspiration for lovers of all styles and tastes. Sex Day, celebrated this Monday (9/6), can get even hotter with the luxurious help of the seventh art.

O metropolises selected nine hot movies that are successful on the Netflix streaming platform. However, be careful: the productions are not for all ages, as they promise a lot of “scratch and roll” among the protagonists.

Check out:

1. Zoe’s Secret Life

She had it all: a loving husband, two kids, and a great career—until she began to feel an insatiable appetite for sex with other men.

Click here to view.

2. love

Laura and Carlos experience the intensity and fragility of their first love and see the reality of life shake their idealized romantic notions.

Click here to view.

3. Newness

Martin and Gabi meet on a dating app and start dating. When boredom sets in, they find an unusual solution to the problem.

Click here to view.

4. Fifty Shades of Gray

A wealthy businessman and a naive university student embark on a torrid, limitless erotic relationship.

Click here to view.

5. 365 dni

Laura was kidnapped by a mobster. Now she has 365 days to fall in love with him.

Click here to view.

6. Duck Butter

Disillusioned with the lack of honesty in relationships, two women decide to spend 24 hours together to explore new forms of intimacy.

Click here to view.

7. Oh, Ramona!

Awkward, Andrei is a 16-year-old in love (and ignored) by his beautiful schoolmate Ramona – until he goes on vacation and meets the dazzling Anemona.

Click here to view.

8. Dry Martina

A strange encounter with a fan and her attractive boyfriend lead an Argentine singer to travel to Chile with one goal in mind: regaining her libido.

Click here to view.

9. Crazy young

Despite her religious family deeming her devout and docile, young Daniela has a sexual confession blog for teenagers with desires like hers.

Click here to view.