no prize winner accumulates in BRL 6.5 million

the draw of Quina contest 5651 was held this Monday night, September 6, at Espaço loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. Check out the winning numbers: 09-37-50-52-64.

Winners of Quina contest 5651

There was no corrector for the result of Quina Contest 5651 and the prize totaled R$6.5 million. In the second range, there were 66 winners and each one will receive R$ 10.2 thousand.

In the third track, 5,300 tickets were awarded with R$ 190 each. The last track had 148.8 thousand bets awarded with R$ 3.76 each.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5651 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5651.

next draw

The drawing for Quina contest 5652 will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) this Tuesday, September 7th. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.