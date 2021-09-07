Occupancy rate of ICU/SUS beds for Covid-19 drops and is at 25% in São Carlos

report card –

The Epidemiological Surveillance of São Carlos informs this Monday (06/09) the numbers of COVID-19 in the municipality.

São Carlos currently accounts for 27,555 positive cases for COVID-19 (21 positive results were released today), with 520 confirmed deaths and 132 discarded.

Of the 27,555 positive cases, 25,279 people had flu-like illness and were not hospitalized, 51 deaths without hospitalization, 2,225 people needed hospitalization due to COVID-19, 1,699 were discharged from hospital and 469 positive hospitalized patients died. 26,934 people have fully recovered from the disease. 47,710 suspected cases have already been ruled out for the new coronavirus (155 negative results were released today).

There are currently 26 people hospitalized, 3 adults are currently in the infirmary. 4 patients are in Intermediate Care Units (ICU – Santa Casa), 3 patients are in the Ventilatory Support Unit (USV – HU/UFSCar). In total, 15 people are hospitalized in the adult ICU, 11 in ICU/SUS beds and 4 in private ICU beds. 1 child is in the SUS ward at this moment. No child occupies a place in the ICU/SUS. Six patients from other municipalities are hospitalized in São Carlos. The occupancy rate of special beds for COVID-19 in adult ICU/SUS is 25% (11 adults are hospitalized).

The municipality provides 44 adult ICU/SUS beds for COVID-19, since Santa Casa has returned to operate with 30 adult beds for ICU/SUS, 20 beds for the ICU, 6 for the children’s ICU and 8 for the ward of the University Hospital (HU /UFSCar) operates with 14 beds in the adult ICU/SUS, 6 in the Ventilatory Support Unit (USV) and 15 in the ward.

SCREENING CENTER – No patient is currently being seen in a stabilization bed at the Milton Olaio Filho Gymnasium Triage Center.

NOTIFICATIONS – 85,607 people have gone through the Flus Syndrome notification system in the city since March 21, with 84,903 people having completed the isolation period and 704 are still in isolation.

The Municipality of São Carlos is carrying out PCR-type tests in people who undergo treatment in public health services with Flu Syndrome, and 59,235 people have already performed the collection of exams, 41,714 had a negative result for COVID-19, 17,450 had a positive result ( these results are already accounted for in the total number of cases). 71 people are awaiting test results.

Comments system cackland

Read too

Latest news