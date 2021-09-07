Official note on the raising of the Brazilian Empire flag at TJMS

The president of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Minister Luiz Fux, determined on Monday (9/6) the removal of the imperial flag from the main pole of the Mato Grosso Court of Justice pavilion of the South (TJMS).

The resolution meets the request on behalf of members of the CNJ in view of the conduct of the president of the TJMS, Judge Carlos Eduardo Contar, who ordered the hoisting of the Empire Brazil flag between the 6th and 10th of September and announced the act as a celebration of the Day of Independence.

The decision considers that the hoisted flag is not included among the official symbols of the Brazilian Judiciary Power and also the need to maintain the neutrality and impartiality of the local court. “The maintenance of the reported situation tends to cause confusion in the population about the constitutional and institutional role of the Judiciary, as the Court of Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul intends to diminish the symbols of the Federative Republic of Brazil”, says Fux in his decision.

The Federal Constitution establishes the Republic as a form of government in Brazil and presidentialism as a system of government. In addition, the representation cites repeated public manifestations of the magistrate with political-party motivations, as in the solemnity of his inauguration as president of the TJMS, at the beginning of the year.

The records will be forwarded to the National Justice Department for determination of any disciplinary responsibility.

CNJ News Agency