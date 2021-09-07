On the eve of September 7, Bolsonaro signs MP that limits the removal of content from networks





On the eve of September 7, President Jair Bolsonaro signed an interim measure to limit the removal of accounts, profiles and content from social media. The announcement was made on Monday 6 by Secom’s profile on social networks as a measure that goes towards ‘freedom of expression’.

“President Jair Bolsonaro has just signed a provisional measure that amends the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, reinforcing the rights and guarantees of network users and combating “the arbitrary and unreasonable removal of accounts, profiles and content by providers”, says an excerpt from the publication.

In another excerpt, the folder emphasizes that the change in the Marco Civil da Internet ‘aims at greater clarity regarding “policies, procedures, measures and instruments” used by social network providers to cancel or suspend content and accounts.

Also according to the Secretariat, there is a ‘just cause and motivation requirement in the event of cancellation, suspension and exclusion of content and features of accounts on social networks, the device also provides for the right to refund the content made available by the user on the network’ .

President Jair Bolsonaro has criticized actions by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) against pocket pages accused of spreading fake news.

