‘Our story is not limited to this life’

It was by sharing family photos that Daniel Ramos, husband of ex-BBB Josy Oliveira, paid tribute to his wife, who died last Sunday, the 5th.

“Thank you for choosing me and giving me the privilege to share your life with me for 12 years with the purest love, for the privilege of choosing me to be the father of your child, for every kiss good night and good morning, for every hug, every smile, every second… Thank you for your life that will remain forever alive in everyone who had the opportunity to have you around. this life,” wrote Daniel.

The girl from Minas, who participated in the “Big Brother Brasil 9”, died at the age of 43 after suffering a stroke during surgery to treat an aneurysm diagnosed in late 2020.

“The moment that no one expects and no one is prepared has unfortunately arrived and God understood that it should be now. Josy completed her journey on earth with a beautiful, enlightened and wonderful life as she always was and always will be. The most affectionate, loving person, polite, kind, understanding, intelligent, generous and as beautiful on the outside as on the inside. May you continue to shine beautifully wherever you are, leaving your trail of love wherever you go,” continued Daniel.

In addition to her husband, she left a 5-year-old son, Mateus.

“She always dreamed of being a mother and was born as a mother on Mother’s Day. These are the images that will continue with me and her “Solzinho”, Mateus. I continue taking care of Mateus with the love he deserves, following his values ​​and joy. will grow up living you and I’m sure it will make a man as wonderful as his mom.”

