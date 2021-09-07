Pará registers 585,515 cases of Covid-19 and 16,512 deaths from the disease | For

Pará registered 112 more cases of Covid-19 and 6 deaths. According to the bulletin released by the Department of Public Health of Pará (Sespa) this Monday night (6), they are 585,515 people diagnosed with the disease since March 2020, of which 16,512 died.

In the bulletin released on Sunday night (5) there were 585,403 cases and 16,506 deaths. Also according to the government of Pará, there are 182 people suspected of having the disease, with a diagnosis being analyzed.

Another 548,589 people had the disease and are considered recovered by Sespa. The number of people who continue with coronavirus and are monitored was not informed.

Also according to the government, regarding the occupation of exclusive beds to serve people with Covid-19 or suspected of the disease, 34.78% of the Intensive Care Units (ICU) have patients and there are 253 beds in the hospital network.

Clinical beds have 35.21% occupancy, with 267 beds available. In the case of children with the disease, it has 20% occupation in pediatric ICUs.

To prevent against Covid-19, the recommendations of the health authorities are still in force, such as the use of a mask, social distancing and hand hygiene with soap and water or the use of alcohol gel.

Belém has already immunized more than 400 thousand people with the 2nd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19

Vaccination also continues in the state, with a second dose booster in some cities, and others vaccinating adolescents.

Pará had applied 6,554,248 doses in the population, according to data from the State Department of Public Health (Sespa) this Monday (6).

Until then, 46.56% of the population received the first dose of immunization against the new coronavirus. There were 4,086,840 doses applied.

In the second dose or single dose, there were 2,467,408 applications, corresponding to 28.11% of the population.

VIDEOS with main information about Pará