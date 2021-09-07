Patricia Poeta undergoes tonsil surgery; what are they for? – 09/06/2021

The presenter Patricia Poeta told, on her Instagram profile this Monday (6), that she underwent emergency surgery on her tonsils. “I’ve been hospitalized since last week, because I had to undergo an emergency and very complicated surgery on my tonsils. I’m still not 100%,” he said, without giving further details of the surgical procedure.

The tonsils are two small round, almond-shaped structures located at the back of the mouth, next to the throat (you can see them when you open your mouth wide).

Although they are not vital organs, they play an important role in the immune system: they produce antibodies and activate lymphocytes, the body’s defense cells against viruses, bacteria and other harmful agents that enter through the nose and mouth.

When do they need to be extracted?

Being so important in the line of defense, they need to fit very specific clinical criteria to be extracted. The patient needs to have more than seven infections in a year or five annually and for two consecutive years or three for three consecutive years.

Adults may also have to operate due to sleep apnea, when food remains are deposited in the crypts or furrows of the tonsils, generating bad breath (halitosis), if abscesses and tumors are diagnosed or in the case of rheumatic fever.

Less invasive treatments

In the case of repetitive infections, anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics and analgesics can be administered in an attempt to treat or postpone the surgical indication.

For snoring and apnea it is also possible to test devices known by the acronym CPAP, which provide a continuous flow of oxygen to the patient while he sleeps, thus preventing his airways from becoming obstructed.

However, surgery usually offers a quicker and more definitive resolution for these respiratory disorders. Furthermore, when all less invasive treatments are tried and the condition does not improve, and the tonsils are dysfunctional, causing more disease than protection, surgery is recommended.

The procedure takes about 1 hour and the patient is usually discharged on the same day. When properly indicated, improvement is quick, snoring disappears within the first few days and infections and antibiotic use are drastically reduced.

On the other hand, although surgery is advocated in Brazil, some international studies suggest that removing the tonsils can intensify the risk of respiratory diseases. According to a survey published in 2018 in the scientific journal Jama Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery, the risk for pneumonia, flu, asthma and bronchitis, for example, can triple. But there is no consensus among doctors.

*With information from the report published on 28/09/2020.