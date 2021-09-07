Paulo Betti talks about his current relationship with his ex-wife, Eliane Giardini

Paulo Betti, Téo Pereira from the soap opera Empire, was married between 1973 and 1997 to the actress Eliane Giardini, and today lives with the comedian dada rabbit. In an interview with podcast ‘Novela das 9’, he gave details of the current relationship with his first wife.

According to him, the therapy was an essential use to overcome the differences with his ex-wife after the divorce, who are the parents of Mariana and Juliana. “Nothing is easy. Everything is a construction that goes through different processes of pain, anger, hate, romantic love, the serial… My ex-wives also think that I should do even more [terapia]. But I do, so I’ve always tried to work that out. And there are times when relationships turn into something else…”, explained the 68-year-old actor.

Next, Paulo Betti cited Eliane, to whom he was married for nearly three decades. “My partnership with Eliane is biblical. We were 25 years together and, at the beginning of our career, we were supportive for each other… We were everything! I have two daughters with Eliane, and it would be a real disaster if we didn’t get along. It’s a joy to be able to work with her”, he said.

In addition to Juliana and Mariano, from his relationship with Eliane Giardini, Paulo Betti is João’s father, born in 2003, from his marriage to Maria Ribeiro, between 2001 and 2005. He is currently dating Dadá Coelho since 2015.

