PCDF auctions 102 vehicles. See photos

The DF Civil Police (PCDF) will dispose of 102 vehicles from its fleet, in an online auction to be held next Monday (9/13), on the FlexLeilões website. There are cars of various types and years of manufacture, as well as a minibus and some scraps reserved for professionals.

Bids will be received from Wednesday (8/9), the same day as the car visitation starts, recommended to check the vehicles, which are sold “in the state”. The patio of FlexLeilões is in the SRTC Sul, Stretch 2, Conjunto B, Lot 2/3, in Guará.

Opening hours are of the 8:30 am to 5:30 pm until Friday (10/9). To avoid agglomerations, it is necessary to advance scheduling by telephones: (61) 4063-8301 and (61) 99625-0219 (also WhatsApp).

Whoever offers the highest bid on Monday will be declared the winner, remembering that at the time of payment it is necessary to add 5% corresponding to the Auctioneer’s commission. Some cars have debts, stated in the lot details on the auction page.

Payment will be made in cash and the winning bidders online must pay the amounts due by the first business day following the closing of the event, by means of TED, PIX, DOC or bank deposit in the Auctioneer’s account

As the cars are sold in the state and without the possibility of checking the operating conditions, when removing the vehicle, the new owner must appear accompanied by a tow truck.

Photos

See the different PCDF auction options, with starting prices. Some cars are available in several copies, indicated in the gallery by a number (example: “4 Fiat Palio 1.6 2013/2014 R$ 7 thousand” means that there are four different cars with the same characteristics):

Car auction PCDF 20212 GM Astra Sedan 2007-2008 R$ 5,000

Car auction PCDF 20212 Nissan Frontier 4×4 2007-2008 R$ 12 thousand

Car auction PCDF 20214 Fiat Palio 1.6 2013-2014 R$ 7 thousand

Car auction PCDF 20214 Ford Fusion 2011-2012 BRL 8,800

Car auction PCDF 20215 Renault Sandero 2012 R$5.2 thousand

Car auction PCDF 20216 Fiat Linea 1.8 2013-2014 R$ 7 thousand

Car auction PCDF 20216 Renault Fluence 2.0 2013 R$7.4 thousand

Car auction PCDF 20218 Fiat Punto 1.8 2011 R$5.8 thousand

Car auction PCDF 202110 Renault Logan 2013 R$5.6 thousand

Car auction PCDF 202112 Ford Fiesta 1.6 2011-12 R$ 5.2 thousand

Car auction PCDF 202113 Ford Focus 2L 2011 BRL 6.6 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Agrale Neobus 2005 R$ 12.4 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Fiat Palio 2005-2006 BRL 3.4 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Fiat Palio Fire 2007 R$3.8 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Fiat Palio Week End 2009-2010 R$5.6 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Fiat Siena 1.6 2013-2014 BRL 7.6 thousand

Car auction PCDF 20212011 Ford Fiesta Sedan 1.6 BRL 6.2 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Ford Ranger 2009 R$ 6,600

Car auction PCDF 2021GM Astra Sedan 2004-2005 R$ 4.2 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021GM Blazer 2.8 4×4 2003-2004 R$ 9 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021GM Blazer 2007 R$ 7 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021GM Blazer Colina 4×4 R$ 10.8 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021GM Corsa Hatch 2008 R$ 4 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Nissan Frontier XE25 2009-2010 R$ 14 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Nissan Sentra 2.0 2009 R$5.4 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Nissan XTerra 2.8 2004-2005 R$ 11.6 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Nissan XTerra 2.8 2007-2008 BRL 13.6 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Renault Kangoo 2007-2008 R$ 4.4 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Renault Megane 2.0 2007 R$ 4.2 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021Toyota Hilux 2010 without engine R$ 14,600

Car auction PCDF 2021VW Fox 1.6 2008 R$ 4.8 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021VW Kombi 2003 R$ 3 thousand

Car auction PCDF 2021VW Paraty 1.6 2004 R$ 4.2 thousand

