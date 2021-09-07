PCDF auctions 102 vehicles. See photos

The DF Civil Police (PCDF) will dispose of 102 vehicles from its fleet, in an online auction to be held next Monday (9/13), on the FlexLeilões website. There are cars of various types and years of manufacture, as well as a minibus and some scraps reserved for professionals.

Bids will be received from Wednesday (8/9), the same day as the car visitation starts, recommended to check the vehicles, which are sold “in the state”. The patio of FlexLeilões is in the SRTC Sul, Stretch 2, Conjunto B, Lot 2/3, in Guará.

Opening hours are of the 8:30 am to 5:30 pm until Friday (10/9). To avoid agglomerations, it is necessary to advance scheduling by telephones: (61) 4063-8301 and (61) 99625-0219 (also WhatsApp).

Whoever offers the highest bid on Monday will be declared the winner, remembering that at the time of payment it is necessary to add 5% corresponding to the Auctioneer’s commission. Some cars have debts, stated in the lot details on the auction page.

Payment will be made in cash and the winning bidders online must pay the amounts due by the first business day following the closing of the event, by means of TED, PIX, DOC or bank deposit in the Auctioneer’s account

As the cars are sold in the state and without the possibility of checking the operating conditions, when removing the vehicle, the new owner must appear accompanied by a tow truck.

Photos

See the different PCDF auction options, with starting prices. Some cars are available in several copies, indicated in the gallery by a number (example: “4 Fiat Palio 1.6 2013/2014 R$ 7 thousand” means that there are four different cars with the same characteristics):