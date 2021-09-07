Peruvian Federation confirms release, and Guerrero returns to Inter this Tuesday | soccer

Suspended from the next World Cup qualifying match, Paolo Guerrero was released to return to Porto Alegre. In contact with the ge, the Peruvian Football Federation confirmed the center forward’s trip to Brazil this Tuesday.
– He’s suspended for this next match, and as it’s the last game in the three-round Qualifiers series, he’s released. Traveling to Porto Alegre this Tuesday – confirmed Juan Oblitas, sports director of the Peruvian Football Federation.
Guerrero participated in the last two games of the Peruvian team. Against Uruguay, started as a starter and assisted Tapia’s goal in the 1-1 draw.. The game also yielded the first time the center forward had been on the field for 90 minutes since surgery on the meniscus in his right knee.
Guerrero entered the second half of the match against Venezuela — Photo: Publicity / FPF
No. 9 played again in Peru’s 1-0 victory over Venezuela, last Sunday night. Guerrero left the bench in the second half and received a yellow card in the final minutes of the match, preventing him from facing Brazil on Thursday.
Back at Inter, Guerrero will probably only participate in Wednesday’s activity. Recovered from the pain in his knee, he regained space in the group of coach Diego Aguirre and is an option to act in command of the Colorado attack. He has two goals in 12 games for the club in the season.
Inter’s next game is scheduled for September 13, at 20h, against Sport, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. Colorado is in 11th place, with 23 points.