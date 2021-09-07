PF carries out search and seizure of suspects of financing anti-democratic act on September 7th

BRASÍLIA – The Federal Police is carrying out this Monday afternoon measures determined by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes against targets suspected of financing anti-democratic acts in the demonstration on September 7th. Two people were arrested, including a PM who threatened Moraes with death. Seven search and seizure warrants were also carried out, including at the headquarters of the Soy Producers Association of the State of Mato Grosso (Aprosoja-MT), in Cuiabá, which was also targeted by the blocking of bank accounts determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The steps were requested by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

Read more:Bolsonaro signs a provisional measure that limits the power of social networks to take publications off the air

Another target for search and seizure is the mayor of Cerro Grande do Sul (RS) Gilmar Alba (PSL), recently caught with R$505,000 in cash at Congonhas airport, in São Paulo. The PF carries out searches at his residence and at the city hall, under suspicion that the amounts seized would be used to finance the undemocratic acts. Moraes also determined that the PF gather clarification about the episode.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

According to the Constitution, “the action of armed groups, both civilian and military, against the constitutional order and the democratic State is a non-bailable and imprescriptible crime”. Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 06/28/2020 Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro often ask for military intervention in acts in favor of the President Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 In June 2020, pocket members took several banners asking for intervention in Brasília Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 The protesters took to the streets two months after the STF opened an inquiry to investigate the organization and financing of anti-democratic acts Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 The president flew by helicopter over a pro-government act in Brasília, also marked by requests for military intervention, in May 2021 Photo: Agência O Globo 01/05/2021 In April 2020, Bolsonaro even spoke in protest in front of an army barracks in Brasília, where protesters were calling for military intervention, the closing of Congress and the STF Photo: PEDRO LADEIRA 19/04/2020 / PEDRO LADEIRA In the photo, a protester participates in a pro-Bolsonaro act, in Copacabana 01/08/2021 Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Pro-Bolsonaro protesters protest the Supreme and its ministers. In the photo, protest at AV. Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: André Horta / Agência O Globo PTB president Roberto Jefferson, imprisoned for attacks on democratic institutions, took part in a pro-Bolsonaro act in Brasília, which called for the release of guns in the country Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo 09/07/2020 At a demonstration in Vila Militar, in Deodoro, Rio, pocket members asked for the return of the AI-5 Photo: Cléber Júnior / Agência O Globo 19-04-2020 The ministers of the Supreme Court are also often targeted by protesters Photo: Cléber Júnior / Agência O Globo 9-04-2020

By order of Moraes, Márcio Giovani Niquelatti and Cássio Rodrigues de Souza were arrested. In more than one message, Cassio, who claimed to be a military police officer, said on Twitter that Moraes and his family would be killed. Márcio, known as Professor Marcinho, said a businessman was offering money for the minister’s head.

“The defendant’s conduct, narrated by the Attorney General’s Office, proves to be illicit and extremely serious, constituting an illegal threat to the security of the justices of the Supreme Court, with a clear intention to, through violence and serious threat – including with death threats -, to coerce and prevent the exercise of the judiciary, undermining the independence of the Judiciary, with flagrant affront to the maintenance of the Democratic State of Law, patently out of step with the postulate of freedom of expression,” Moraes wrote in the two decisions ordering the arrest of Cassio and Márcio.

The investigation, opened at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), also investigates suspicions that Aprosoja would be financing the carrying out of violent acts on the 7th, with the objective of pressuring the Senate to carry out the impeachment of STF ministers.

Thus, Moraes determined the blocking of withdrawals until September 8 in the bank accounts of Aprosoja Nacional, Aprosoja de Mato Grosso, and also funds in which the association has a stake. He also ordered the identification of amounts above R$ 10 thousand that were transferred by these entities to other entities or people since August 10th.

The president of Aprosoja Brasil, Antônio Galvan, was even the target of a search and seizure that broke out on the 18th. Brasilia.

The suspicions about the mayor of Cerro Grande do Sul were communicated to the STF by the president of the CPI of Covid, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), after the matter was mentioned at a committee meeting last week by senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE ). In the search and seizure request, the PGR claimed that “there are strong indications of the continuity of carrying out preparatory conduct for the execution of undemocratic acts, demanding the immediate adoption of new measures to curb the practice of criminal offenses”.

Then, he added: “With regard to the narrated episode involving the mayor Gilmar João Alba, it is necessary, at first, to hear from the agent, so that he can provide clarification on the origin and destination of the cash seized with him, as well. as the possible connection with the national union of truck drivers and with Aprosoja, in addition to other information considered relevant by the police authority.”

See too:A survey shows that most respondents are unaware of the events planned for the 7th of September

The new steps began to be taken last week, with the fulfillment of arrest orders against blogger Wellington Macedo and truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão. Macedo was arrested in a hotel in Brasília, but Zé Trovão is on the run. Through social networks, however, he continues to incite the carrying out of acts against the STF ministers on the 7th of September. On Sunday, the PF was arrested by a pocket narist who made threats to minister Alexandre de Moraes, Marcio Giovani Niquelate.