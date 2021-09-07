PF opens inquiry to investigate ideological falsehood of Argentine national team

The Federal Police opened an inquiry to determine whether members of the Argentine soccer team committed a crime of misrepresentation in providing information to circumvent the Brazilian quarantine rules adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agents of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) interrupted, last Sunday (5), the match between Brazil and Argentina, valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. According to the agency, four players from Argentina have broken the quarantine rules Brazilian.

Athletes Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero were in the stadium even after an alert from Anvisa. Three of them were even on the field as starters.

Ordinance determines quarantine

On June 23, the government published an ordinance in the Official Gazette of the Union with changes in the restrictions on the entry of foreigners by air from the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, South Africa and India. The decision was a reflection of the advance of the Delta variant of the new coronavirus around the world.

According to the new rules, entry into the country of any foreigner coming or passing through the United Kingdom without first going through a 14-day quarantine was prohibited.

Martinez, Buendia, Lo Celso and Romero are active in English football, and were present at their teams’ commitment between August 28 and 29, which makes it impossible for them to have been able to quarantine.