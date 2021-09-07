PG Health Rejects Proposal and Indicates More Shutdowns | The net

Professionals will suspend the work on September 8, 9 and 10, from 8 am to 8:30 am, after rejecting, in assembly, the proposal of the City Hall

The health servers of Ponta Grossa began the stoppage in care services this Monday (6), as reported by aNetwork Group on September 2 – Click here for more information. Professionals are protesting for better working conditions, and against the 40% additional unhealthy work cut, announced by the Ponta Grossa City Hall (PMPG) in August 27 – the amount returns to normal values ​​of 20%. The demonstrations took place in the morning, next to the Arte Station, in front of the Central Terminal, and in the afternoon at the Santana Emergency Care Unit (UPA), in the central region of Ponta Grossa.

The cut in the additional 40%, according to the Executive Branch, would take into account that “there is evidence of a reduction in contamination, serious cases, hospitalizations, where servers are already immunized and prepared with training and equipment for performance” against covid-19, they said in the document ‘Administrative Information to the Workers of the Municipal Health Foundation’. However, the Union of Municipal Public Servants of Ponta Grossa (SindServ) was against the decision, noting that the coronavirus pandemic is not over and noting the emergence of new variants of the virus such as ‘Delta’, which recently arrived in the Ponta Grossa city.

Rejected proposal

PMPG, then, presented a proposal to the servers: the payment of another month of the additional 40%, and after this adjustment, the value would return to normal, 20%. Despite this, in two assemblies held this Monday (6), workers unanimously refused the proposal presented by the City Hall. Furthermore, they decided to suspend the current strike process.

However, the professionals agreed to stop the Health activities for 30 minutes, on September 8, 9 and 10, from 8 am to 8:30 am. The information has been confirmed by SindServ to aNetwork Group – it seems that the Emergency and Emergency services, as well as the vaccination against covid-19, will not be affected by the strike. Thus, the union must wait for a new proposal from the Executive Power to put an end to the health strike in the city of Ponta Grossa.

O aNetwork Group contacted the press office of the City Hall, to find out the government’s position on the civil servants’ manifestos. They have indicated that they will send a press release. However, until the closing of this news, it has not yet been sent – ​​as soon as it is sent, the Journalism team will publish the statement of the Executive Branch.

Criticism of the Municipal Government

During the demonstrations on Monday (6), professionals used posters to criticize the decision taken by the PMPG and the Mayor of Ponta Grossa, Elizabeth Silveira Schmidt (PSD). “Mayor Elizabeth, paying 40% for Unhealthy Work is the minimum to value health professionals”. “The time has come to show, in fact, whether health workers are valued or used.” “The health workers are exhausted, overworked! Is that what we deserve?”. These are some of the protests presented by professionals. The president of SindServ, Roberto Carlos Ferensovicz, was also talking to the servers.

