‘Pharaoh of bitcoins’ invested R$1.2 billion in cryptocurrency exchange | Last Second

In the Civil Police inquiry that seeks the indictment of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, of Venezuelan Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, Santos’ wife and partner at GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, and 14 other people, investigators claim that the former waiter placed R$ 1 billion and 200 million on the Binance exchange (global cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading more than 100 cryptographic currencies). There he would have invested, in recent years, 4,600 bitcoins, through his personal account.

In his contracts, Glaidson told clients that his company had an account on the platform and that transactions were carried out there. However, the money went to his personal account.

When investigators asked to block the businessman’s accounts, they found that the fortune had already been withdrawn and transferred to 182 bank addresses, in an attempt to hide the amount.

According to the Civil Police, the former pastor transferred part of the money to tax havens, which makes it even more difficult to track down and recover these assets. In recent years, the former waiter handled R$ 38 billion.

“We found that he made 182 transactions from this contribution of money, which was on the exchange, with the purpose of concealing and laundering this amount. He wanted to make it difficult to recover this money. To give you an idea, the Federal Police seized R$ 140 million in cryptoactives in his house. He put R$ 1 billion and 700 million in cryptocurrencies in Binance alone. That is, the value seized in his house is 1% of what he pasted and took from Binance. seizure of this money. Therefore, when we asked him to block his accounts, the Binance account was already closed”, highlights police chief Leonardo Borges Mendes, head of the Police Station for Combating Criminal Organizations and Money Laundering (DCOC-LD) Civil of Rio, which investigates Glaidson and his organization.

The information is contained in a document from the Cryptoactive Operations Center (NOC), of the Ministry of Justice, which helped the Civil.

That’s why investigators maintain that Glaidson continues to receive. Investors are withdrawing money from the company’s accounts normally, even with the CEO in jail.

For the Civil Police, GAS Consultancy is a financial pyramid. The Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which are also investigating the man and his criminal organization, would ask for the blocking of the investor’s assets. However, no one failed to receive.

A businessman, on condition of anonymity, said that after Glaidson’s arrest, other people started looking for the company to invest their income.

“There are several people who invested and are receiving normally. After he was arrested, several friends and I took the monthly installments. His arrest hasn’t changed at all. Life is still normal and many people are still investing,” he told EXTRA .

“Is GAS being accused? Okay. But, we didn’t stop receiving. We have to be fair to them. They didn’t delay payment and even advanced after all that (the arrest of the entrepreneur)”, says a security technician from 34-year-old work, who lives in Jardim Esperança, a suburb of Cabo Frio, and has invested R$ 10 thousand in the company for years.

Last month, in a group of messages from investors from GAS Consultória, the company stated that “operations are proceeding at full speed and without any changes” and that “the payment routine is maintained exactly as planned”. The document also says that “there is no record that discredits any activity of GAS Consultoria or conduct”.

Finally, the company asks its investors to join an instant messaging application group to receive from “official source” the “official GAS communications”. More than 26 thousand people are in the group created by the company.

The PF and MPF were asked about the blockade of Glaidson’s assets. However, they haven’t commented yet. The Federal Court has not yet ruled either.

In a wiretap authorized by the court, the “famous broker” Michael de Souza Magno – appointed by investigators as the financial operator of the fraudulent pyramid scheme set up by the former waiter – comments on an alleged concealment of Glaidson’s assets, “in order to avoid judicial kidnapping measures that they suspect are imminent”.