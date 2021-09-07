Phoebe Waller-Bridge abandons new version with Donald Glover

Actress claimed creative disagreements with her colleague.

A few months ago it was announced that a new Mr and Mrs Smith was in development. This time, the adaptation of Prime Video would be a series and bring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Donald Glover (Atlanta) as the leading couple. Today, however, the The Hollywood Reporter informs that the actress abandoned the project due to creative differences.

According to THR sources, Waller-Bridge had problems with Glover, claiming creative divergences for the vision of the series. Despite the news, sources claim that the two remain friends and that the actress’ departure was amicable. Another actress will be cast in the role of Waller-Bridge.

It is worth remembering that Glover was the one who had the idea for the series, being the co-creator of the project and executive producer. He shares the position with Francesca Sloane, your friend who has participated in several projects with how Atlanta, who remains co-creator, showrunner and executive producer. Michael Schaefer and Yariy Milchan they also sign the project as co-producers.

Mr and Mrs Smith will be inspired by the movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, released in 2005 and causing a huge commercial success with 500 million dollars raised worldwide. Despite the departure of Waller-Bridge, the project is still under development. Production is scheduled to begin in 2022, while launch is still scheduled for the same year.

