Pianist João Carlos Assis Brasil dies, aged 76

Pianist João Carlos Assis Brasil died this Monday (6), at 76, as a result of a heart attack.

The information was confirmed by the artist’s advisors, through a note published on their social networks.

“We communicate with deep sadness the death today of our dear João Carlos Assis Brasil, as a result of a heart attack last Friday. He fulfilled his mission here and now his work is eternal”, says the statement.

João Carlos Assis Brasil was born in Rio de Janeiro, on August 28, 1945. He began studying music as a child at the Brazilian Conservatory of Music and, in his teens, was already part of orchestras.

The pianist also studied abroad, in different countries, and moved between classical and popular music.

Ney Matogrosso, Maria Bethânia, Zizi Possi, Alaíde Costa and Wagner Tiso are some of the artists he worked with throughout his career.

João Carlos was the twin brother of saxophonist Victor Assis Brasil, appointed as one of the main instrumentalists in the history of Brazilian jazz, and who died prematurely in 1981, aged 35.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the departure of João Carlos Assis Brasil, a piano teacher who for many years taught at the Villa-Lobos Music School”, wrote the music school located in Rio de Janeiro, and a tribute paid to his colleague at the social networks.

“João Carlos Assis Brasil was considered a living legend of the Brazilian piano (…). He studied classical piano since childhood, winning international awards. He improved on American popular music, as in the soundtracks of classics in cinema and jazz, and returned to Brazil as a phenomenon of the piano”, says the note.

*With information from Agência Brasil