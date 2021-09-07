PicPay releases more than 200 new job openings; know how to compete

Fintech PicPay is with more than 200 job openings available for the development of various functions. Most of the opportunities are destined for the state of São Paulo, but there are vacancies for several states and municipalities, including, to work in the remote system.

All positions are for the Information Technology area. Contractors must act in the functions of Development, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), Cloud Ops, Mobile, Open Banking Data, Sales, Systems Architecture, Purchasing, UX, CRM and HR. According to the official publication of the company, there are more than 220 opportunities for immediate effect.

Benefits

The benefits offered by PicPay to employees are as follows:

Health care;

Dental care;

Life insurance;

Transportation vouchers and/or fuel assistance;

Meal vouchers and/or food vouchers;

Gympass;

PicPay Acolhe: program that provides benefits in the legal, social, psychological and financial areas;

PPR – PicPay Profit Sharing.

In addition to these benefits, the company also offers the opportunity to have flexible hours, with the possibility of developing work in the home office system.

Selection

If you are interested in one of the vacancies, you must log in to the company’s website and proceed with sending your resume. You can click on the desired vacancy and then search for the “Apply for the vacancy” button.

Even if you have not yet found the desired vacancy, it is advisable to register your resume for possible hiring in vacancies that arise.

About PicPay

PicPay is a fintech that already adds more than 20 million customers in Brazil. The platform offers diversified services, such as mobile top ups, payment and installment payment slips, among others.

Through promotions, it is also possible to gain discounts and part of the amounts spent back. The company is the administrator of GuiaBolso, an application that aggregates financial information for its users and has already become a success in the market.