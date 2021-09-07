PIS/Pasep: Find out when you will receive the salary bonus in 2022

The decision came in light of the difficulty encountered by the Federal Government in closing the Union Budget and also enabling a new round of the Emergency Employment and Income Program, the BEm.

Citizens who worked with a formal contract in 2020 will have to wait until the beginning of next year to receive the salary bonus PIS/Pasep. This is because the schedule of the program, which was scheduled to start in July, was postponed by the Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Support Fund (Codefat).

The decision came in light of the difficulty encountered by the Federal Government in closing the Union Budget and also enabling a new round of the Emergency Employment and Income Program, the Well. The measure generated an economic gain of more than R$7 billion.

New payment schedule

So far, there is no set date for the release of the official calendar or the start of payments. However, the schedule is expected to be available in January with payments starting in February.

It turns out that this deadline is a possibility due to the sending of information by companies about employees. Therefore, the period is valid until the month of October. In this way, the Federal Government has only four months to select those contemplated who fit the criteria for receiving the salary bonus.

In general, you can receive the PIS/Pasep who:

Be registered in the PIS/Pasep system for at least 5 years;

Have received in the base year a remuneration of up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,200);

Have worked in the base year for at least 30 days uninterrupted or not;

Be with the information passed by the company to the government’s RAIS correctly.

However, the payment schedule is due out in January and payments start in February 2022.

