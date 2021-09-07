PIS/Pasep installments are available for withdrawal; see who receives

Caixa Econômica Federal currently has more than R$ 22.8 billion available for withdrawal at any time by workers or their dependents. The problem is that many people do not know that they have a right and the redemption will only be allowed until 2025, if the values ​​are not redeemed, the money will be transferred from ownership to the Federal Coffers.

Balance available for withdrawal

The amount of R$ 22.8 billion available for withdrawal concerns PIS/Pasep quotas, which are accessible to workers who worked in public agencies or private companies between 1971 and 1988.

Workers who have worked in these years can receive their due amounts. In the event of the worker’s death, family members can also go to Caixa Econômica Federal to receive the amounts.

The amount of R$ 22.8 billion refers to what was transferred to the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) with the extinction of the PIS/Pasep Quotas.

Difference between quotas and allowance

Workers must not be confused, we are talking here about the PIS/Pasep quotas that can only be withdrawn by workers who worked in companies and public bodies between 1971 and R$ 1988.

The salary bonus is paid to those who work with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year, where in order to have access to the bonus it is necessary to comply with some requirements, such as having received up to two salaries per month and being enrolled in the PIS/Pasep a by at least five years.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas

Employees who did not withdraw the amounts or who do not know if they are entitled must go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch to consult and redeem the balance. The process is very simple, you just need to take an original document with a photo.

If the worker has died, his heirs can redeem the money. For this, it is enough to go to any Caixa branch, carrying the original identification document, as well as the document that proves the condition of heir, which can be carried out by means of the death certificate and the inventory.