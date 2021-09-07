PM is surrounded by Pocketnaristas on the Esplanade of Ministries and pulls out his weapon

posted on 09/07/2021 00:25



(credit: Reproduction)

A beginning of confusion marked the invasion of the Esplanade of Ministries by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on Monday night (6/9). A military police officer even drew his weapon to the protesters after being surrounded by dozens of them.

It is possible to see in the images that the policeman was without any support, when dozens of pocketnaristas surrounded him. It was at this time that the PM drew his gun and asked the protesters to stay away. Several of them asked for calm.

“Put down the gun,” one protester told the policeman.

A “cordon” was formed by other pocketnaristas to separate the policeman from the more passionate protesters.

Invasion



The blocking point on the Esplanade of Ministries was released by the Federal District Military Police (PMDF). The access road was closed since Sunday (5/9). However, on Monday night (9/6), the protesters invaded the place and accessed the Esplanade. About 400 people are on site. In addition to the agglomeration, many demonstrators flower caught without a face mask.

Expecting to receive at least 100,000 demonstrators on the Esplanade of Ministries, on the September 7 holiday, the Federal District government said that the security of the capital will be strengthened to prevent possible attacks by pro and anti-government groups.

According to the Public Security Department of the Federal District, thirteen pro-government groups were registered in the folder to protest on the holiday. The meeting point will be in front of the National Library. From there, they should follow the Esplanade. For security reasons, access to Praça dos Três Poderes will be restricted.

The Traffic Department (Detran/DF) and the PMDF closed the entrance with bars and fences from the Alamedas dos Estados, shortly before the National Congress. In practice, this means that protesters will not have access to buildings such as the Chamber of Deputies, Federal Senate, Itamaraty, Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court.

Pro-government protesters will stand on the Esplanade of Ministries. Thirteen groups were registered by the Special Activities Nucleus (Nucae), of the Federal District Public Security Secretariat (SSP/DF). The meeting point will be the National Library. From there, they will continue along the Esplanada dos Ministérios and may reach Avenida José Sarney, on the connection between the S1 and N1 routes. The monuments and public buildings will be gated and guarded by police.

Buses with the entourage of pro-government protesters have been arriving from across the country since last weekend and settling near the National Theater. Most hotels in the central area of ​​Brasilia are already full since yesterday. At least 5,000 police officers are expected to act on the holiday to prevent attacks on institutions.

The anti-government demonstrations will be concentrated in the TV Tower parking lot, starting at 8 am, next to Praça das Fontes. From there, those present should walk to the Indigenous Peoples Memorial.