Porsche unveils Mission R concept and opens the way for electric 718 – 06/09/2021

Porsche today introduced the Mission R concept during the traditional IAA, the International Motor Show. While the largest fair in the sector is experiencing a change of address, from Frankfurt to Munich, the German brand reaffirms its commitment to changing mentality: the future is electric. After the Taycan, an electric sports car created from scratch, the Mission R could pave the way for the ‘green conversion’ of iconic sports cars developed in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.

The Mission R is all-wheel drive and debuts two new engines that deliver up to 800 kW or 1,088 hp in “qualifying mode”. The 80 kWh battery is also new and has a recovery system that prevents loss of power when the throttle is more demanding. According to Porsche, the Mission R, weighing 1,500 kg, reaches 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 300 km/h. In track tests, the prototype had the same lap time as the current Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

The secret is the direct oil cooling in the engines and battery, which guarantees the generation of a constant power of 500 kW (680 hp) in race mode. Thus, Porsche promises to have eliminated the so-called power reduction, that is, the reduction of the battery’s output power due to thermal conditions.

An electric motor with up to 320 kW (435 hp) powers the front axle, while another with up to 480 kW (653 hp) operates at the rear. The Mission R’s battery is still electrically driven and a 900 volt system – 100 more than the Taycan. This means that it only takes 15 minutes in the pits to charge 80% of the battery.

Named exoskeleton by Porsche engineers, the structure that protects the driver inside the vehicle uses carbon fiber. It integrates the safety cage and the roof, with low weight and innovative look. The prototype also bets on sustainability, adopting NFRP, a reinforced plastic made from natural linen fiber in the interior and even in parts of the body.

Image: Disclosure/Porsche

Mission R’s assets include further development in the brand’s active aerodynamics and drag reduction systems, with three louvers on each of the two side air intakes in the nose section and a two-level adjustable rear wing.

The prototype, however, is not just for show. Oliver Blume, Porsche’s chief executive, says Mission R is “the vision of what consumer motorsport will look like in the future.”

“We’ve experienced our innovative strength on the race track, we’ve demonstrated the courage to pursue new paths, and we’ve delighted car owners with sporty performance. This concept study is our vision of all-electric motorsport for customers. The Mission R embodies everything that makes Porsche strong: performance, design and sustainability”, describes Blume.

Porsche does not reveal the details, but it is not difficult to identify the ‘track’ of this circuit. The brand has already stated that an all-electric 911 will not be released this decade. The electric Macan is already under development and the clay from the project that has been circulated around there is not similar to the concept presented in Munich. The electrification of “consumer motorsport”, that is, sports cars with a track footprint that circulate on the streets, could start with 718, Boxster and Cayman.

At 4.32 meters long, the Mission R is slightly shorter than the current 718 Cayman series, but is wider at 1.99 meters. The current generation of Boxster and Cayman is approaching ten years old and everything indicates that Porsche should include an all-electric engine in the renovation that is next door.

It’s worth remembering that Porsche unveiled the previous-generation Boxter E concepts that featured all-electric propulsion in 2011, but the models didn’t materialize in production because they were too heavy.

Image: Ricardo Ribeiro/UOL

The Mission E prototype introduced in 2015 took just four years to convert to the Taycan, with a similarity in design and technology not often seen in the futuristic concept-end-product journey. The same with Misson E Cross Turismo 2018 that gave rise to the Taycan Cross Turismo released in 2021.

Keeping the pace, we won’t have to wait long to know if the fruits of the study that is Mission R will go beyond stirring up tram races. UOL Cars bet yes.

Porsche’s chief design officer, Michael Maurer, agrees with us:

“We’ve always developed concepts in close relationship with production cars. Stay tuned and you’ll see that some Mission R lines will find their way into production cars,” says Maurer.

* Travel by Volkswagen’s invitation