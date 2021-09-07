‘Prefer a strike?’ · TV news

Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) is going to rain money during a meeting of the shareholders of the jewelry store in Império. The bad character will show up with a briefcase full of dollars, but Cristina (Leandra Leal) won’t let Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) accept the money to save the family business. “Would you prefer to face a general strike?”

The company is experiencing a financial crisis that was aggravated by the false death of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) in Aguinaldo Silva’s serials. Desperate and afraid of ending up in misery again, Maria Clara’s mother (Andréia Horta) will consider marrying the villain in order not to go bankrupt.

The antagonist played by Carmo Dalla Vecchia will fan the van’s ambition by showing up for a board meeting with his pockets full of foreign currency in the scenes that will be shown from this Wednesday (8).

Cristina, however, will not allow Maria Marta to fall into temptation. “Taking advantage of the moment of accountability, since you decided to manage the business and do my job here at Império, could you tell me the origin of so much money?”, she will question.

“What’s it like, girl? You’re putting me against the wall, is that it?”, Maurilio will return. “If asking you where you decided to get so much money is to put pressure on you, you are certainly hiding something”, will insist Cora’s niece (Marjorie Estiano).

“I don’t have to give you an explanation,” the rogue will complain. “Of course there is. If this money you’re using to buy Dona Marta isn’t clean money, we’re the ones who will have to report to the police afterwards,” the young woman will point out.

“So you’d rather not pay your little employees, would you rather face a general strike or maybe even lawsuits in court?”, will provoke Maurílio. “I prefer to live within the law”, will conclude the character of Leandra Leal.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

