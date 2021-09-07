Presenter assumes the ‘Meeting’ and audience reacts with surprise, approval and criticism on social media

Whoever turned on the TV this Monday (6) was surprised to see the program with a new command; Look

Viewers who turned on their TVs this Monday (6) were surprised to see a new presenter running the Meeting, program that is originally hosted by Fatima Bernardes.

Off from the attraction this long weekend, she was replaced by Manoel Soares and Mona Lisa Duperron. On social networks, the substitution divided opinions.

Many praised the representativeness and approved of the journalist’s accent. “A black man and a northeastern woman presenting the Meeting today. It’s so beautiful all at once, not to mention representativeness. That’s how we like it”, commented one.

“Today’s program is super cool, I’m loving the dynamic of Mona Lisa with Manoel”, added another. “That Recife accent is too beautiful”, stated another.

Some viewers also criticized the show’s excessive substitutions and disapproved of the switch. “How many vacations per year to Fátima have? It is such a substitute that the Meeting jshe’s losing her identity… and they even put the wrong one of Mona Lisa Duperron to interrupt the guest out of nowhere, without reason, unprepared and excited“, criticized a viewer.

Mona Lisa Duperron is from Recife. She already replaced Fátima Bernardes in February during Carnival.

A black man and a northeastern woman presenting the #Meeting today.

It’s very beautiful at once ❤️, not to mention the representation.

That’s how we like it. — Tali (@taliamerico) September 6, 2021

O @tvglobo, how many vacations per year to @fbbreal have??? It is so much substitute that the #Meeting it’s already losing its identity… and they still put the wrong one of Mona Lisa Duperron to interrupt the guest out of nowhere, without reason, unprepared and excited. — I remain silent (@carloscruel) September 6, 2021

Today Fátima had a day off and Monalisa who is presenting… it’s so good to see this accent this morning at Globo 🥰 #Meeting — Cocão 💙 (@itsthecocao) September 6, 2021

Manoel at the Meeting with Fátima’s sister Monalisa 😂😂

Monalisa you are very nice I liked you a lot 🤩 I’ll see you again tomorrow 😃 #Meeting — Rosângela 🌵 (@PiropoRosangela) September 6, 2021

