President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, now also head of European clubs, abuses irony and blasts Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus

President of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi now also holds the highest position at the ECA (European Club Association), which previously belonged to Andrea Agnelli of youth.

At a meeting of the organ this Monday, he abused the irony and detonated the Italian club, as well as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“While the three rebel clubs waste energy, distort narratives and scream in the wind, the rest of us move forward,” fired the Paris club’s president.

“I’m not going to spend a lot of time talking about April 18th and the ‘not-so-Superleague’ because I don’t like to focus on fables and failures,” he quipped, recalling the failed attempt to create the European Superleague, a new league, separate from the UEFA Champions League.

“Together we defend the interests of European football for all. We rely on the strength and dedication of (UEFA) president Ceferin, who stood up against the midnight coup. He said we were going to win – and we won,” he said.

