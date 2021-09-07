Project by the Brazilian team joins Corinthians reinforcements; Róger Guedes debuts this Tuesday | corinthians

When Róger Guedes chose to play for Corinthians, he was also thinking about his future and about his dream of wearing the Brazilian national team shirt. Not only because of the club’s affinity with the current technical committee in Brazil, headed by Tite and with a history of Corinthians fans on the team, but because of the sports project.

Róger and his staff heard from President Duilio Monteiro Alves that Timão the 123 shirt will be the protagonist. One of the biggest signings of the club in recent years and with such visibility, everything going well, will naturally catch Tite’s attention. The World Cup is 14 months away.

While he dreams, the other three “galactics”, Willian, Renato Augusto and Giuliano, have been playing for the Seleção. Willian has even played in the last two World Cups. Renato was Olympic champion with Brazil in 2016 and competed in the 2018 World Cup.

Róger’s trajectory for Timão begins this Tuesday, in a game against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, at 9:30 pm (GMT).

– I wanted to close with Corinthians for all that. When I went to China, I opted for the financial part. Now, I have a chance to stand out in Brazil and I do have the objective of reaching the national team – said Róger.

Presented last Monday, but out of this Tuesday’s game for not yet meeting the ideal physical conditions, Willian also dreams of a return to the Brazilian team. At 33, he sees himself capable of playing at a high level for “a few more years”.

Unhappy at Arsenal, he preferred to terminate the contract afterwards without having the desired prominence and regularity. The possibility of being one of the great names in the Corinthians reconstruction weighed heavily.

– I always had this goal of wearing the national team’s shirt. I know I had a difficult year last season, it wasn’t good for me, but I never stopped thinking and dreaming of wearing the national team shirt again. I believe that if I’m doing well at Corinthians, my chances of returning to the Seleção grow. But my goal is to be well at Corinthians, winning the games, and then come back – said the 10th shirt.

Renato Augusto, who is the same 33 years old as Willian, said he did not think about the national team, but admits that returning to wear the hopscotch shirt could be the consequence of a job well done at Corinthians. The midfielder has always been on Tite’s radar and his commission.

– Selection has always been a prize. Arrives and does a good job at the club and has this award. My thoughts today are to be well, to help Corinthians, to seek titles and big things. It is work continuity. I don’t think about it now. I really think about being well, playing at a high level, to help the team – summed up a few weeks ago.

Finally, Giuliano, aged 31, played 14 games in his career with the Brazilian national team shirt. A few days ago, president Duilio Monteiro Alves, who has already served as Timão’s football director, said that the midfielder was frequently requested by Tite when he was at the club.

He also passed through the national team at the base (under-17 and under-20). Like Renato, it is a natural path to try to fight for a new call in the future if he manages to stand out at Corinthians.

