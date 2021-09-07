Promo on Play Store: 79 free or discounted Android apps and games

This Monday (06), the eve of a holiday, there are those who are looking for an entertainment program. If you have a mobile phone with the Android operating system, several opportunities and offers are available on the Google app store.

There are no less than 79 apps on sale, especially a wide variety of games that can be purchased for free or with a reduction in the original sale value. Last Friday (3), TudoCelular released another 92 offers.

Today’s promotions also include apps for a variety of purposes, including some for customization. Altogether, there are 34 being made available for free and another 45 with a discount on the original value. In today’s featured offerings we have games Crashlands, Buff Knight and Venture.