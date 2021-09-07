‘Prophet of artificial intelligence’ left a series of warnings and disappeared from the map

In 1994, before most Americans had an email address, Internet access, or even a computer for personal use — Philip Agre predicted that computers would one day facilitate the mass collection of data about everything in society.

That process would change and simplify human behavior, wrote the then UCLA humanities professor. And since the data would be collected not by a single powerful “Big Brother” government (Big Brother, in reference to George Orwell’s “1984” work), but by various entities for many different purposes, he predicted that people would be willing to share massive amounts of information about your most personal fears and desires.

“Genuinely troubling developments may seem ‘not so bad’ simply because they don’t have the explicit horrors of Orwell’s dystopia,” wrote Agre, who holds a Ph.D. in computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in an academic article.

Nearly 30 years later, Agre’s article seems hauntingly prophetic, a startling vision of a future that has come true in the form of an industrial data complex that knows no borders and follows few laws. Data collected by different ad networks and mobile apps for a myriad of purposes is being used to influence elections.

But Agre did not stop there. He foresaw the authoritarian misuse of facial recognition technology, anticipated our inability to resist well-crafted misinformation, and assumed that artificial intelligence (AI) would be put to shady uses if not subjected to moral and philosophical questioning.

At that time, no one listened to him. Now, many of Agre’s former colleagues and friends say they have been thinking more about him in recent years and rereading his work.

“We’re living through the consequences of ignoring people like Phil,” said Marc Rotenberg, who edited a book with Agre in 1998 on technology and privacy and is now the founder and CEO of Center for AI and Digital Policy (Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy).

Charlotte Lee, who was a graduate student of Agre at UCLA and is now a professor of human-centered design and engineering at the University of Washington, said she is still studying his work and learning from it today. She said she would like Agre to be around to help her understand his work better.

But Agre is not available. In 2009, he simply disappeared from the face of the Earth, leaving his job at UCLA. When friends reported Agre’s disappearance, police tracked him down and confirmed he was fine, but Agre never returned to public debate. His closest friends refuse to give further details about his disappearance, claiming respect for Agre’s privacy.

On the other hand, many of the ideas and conclusions Agre explored in his academic research and writings are recently emerging in organizations focused on holding technology companies accountable. “I’m seeing things Phil wrote about in the 1990s being said today as if they were new ideas,” said Christine Borgman, a professor of information studies at UCLA who helped recruit Agre to the university’s professorship.

bright and gone

O Washington Post sent a message to Agre’s last known email address, but it was bounced. Attempts to contact his sister and other family members were also unsuccessful. A dozen former classmates and friends have no idea where Agre is currently living. Some said that, just as a few years ago, he was living somewhere near Los Angeles.

Agre was a child math prodigy who became a famous blogger and magazine contributor Wired. Now, it’s all but forgotten in mainstream tech circles. But his work is still frequently cited by technology researchers in academia and is considered fundamental reading in the field of social computing, or the study of the effects of computers on society.

Agre earned his doctorate at MIT in 1989, the same year the World Wide Web was invented. At that time, even among Silicon Valley venture capitalists betting on the growth of computers, few people predicted how deeply and quickly the computerization of everything would change life, the economy, or even politics.

A small group of scholars, including Agre, noted that computer scientists viewed their work in a vacuum, largely disconnected from the world around them. At the same time, people outside that world didn’t have a deep enough understanding of the technology or how it was about to change their lives.

His historic 1997 article, called Lessons Learned in Trying to Reform AI (Lessons learned from trying to reform artificial intelligence, in free translation) is still considered a classic, said Geoffrey Bowker, professor emeritus of computer science at the University of California, Irvine. Agre realized that those developing artificial intelligence ignored criticism from people outside of technology. However, Agre argued that criticism should be part of the process of developing artificial intelligence. “The conclusion is quite brilliant and it took many years for us as a group to understand it. One foot in the creation of the project and the other in the elaboration of the critique,” said Bowker.

However, artificial intelligence has progressed without hindrance, weaving into even low-tech industries and affecting the lives of most people who use the internet. It guides people in what to watch and read on YouTube and Facebook, sets sentences for convicted criminals, allows companies to automate and eliminate jobs; and that authoritarian regimes monitor citizens more effectively and thwart attempts at democracy.

advance without criticism

Today’s artificial intelligence, which has largely abandoned the kind of work Agre and others were doing in the 1980s and 1990s, is focused on consuming vast amounts of data and analyzing it with the most powerful computers in the world. But as the new form of artificial intelligence advances, it has created problems — ranging from discrimination to filter bubbles of information to the spread of disinformation — and some scholars say this is partly because it suffers from the same lack. of self-criticism that Agre identified 30 years ago.

In December, the resignation of Google artificial intelligence scientist and researcher Timnit Gebru after she wrote an article on the ethical issues facing Google’s artificial intelligence initiatives highlighted the continuing tension over the ethics of artificial intelligence and industry aversion to criticism.

“It’s such a homogeneous field and people in it don’t realize that maybe what they’re doing could be criticized,” said Sofian Audry, a professor of computational media at the University of Quebec in Montreal, who started out as an artificial intelligence researcher. “What Agre says is that it’s worth it and the people who develop these technologies need to be critical,” said Audry.

Agre grew up in Maryland, where he said he was “built to be a math prodigy” by a local psychologist. He wrote in his 1997 article that the end of school segregation in the United States has led to a search for gifted and talented students. Agre later became angry at his parents for sending him to college early, and as a result, his relationship with them was affected by it, according to a friend who spoke on the condition of anonymity because Agre did not give him permission to speak to respect for your personal life.

Agre wrote that when he entered college, he was not required to learn anything but math and “arrived into MIT graduate school with little real knowledge other than math and computers.” He took a year away from graduate school to travel and read, “trying, in a random way, and with his own resources, to become an educated person,” he wrote.

Agre began to rebel, in a way, about his profession, looking for critics of artificial intelligence, studying philosophy and other academic disciplines. The blossoming of Agre’s intellectual interest distanced him from computer science and turned him into something unusual at the time: a brilliant mathematician with an in-depth knowledge of the most advanced theories of artificial intelligence, who could also step outside that field and critically observe him at from the perspective of someone who didn’t belong to him.

Forecasts

In a 1994 article, published a year before the launch of Yahoo, Amazon and eBay, Agre predicted that computers could facilitate the mass collection of data about everything in society, and that people would turn a blind eye to concerns about privacy because, instead of “Big Brother” collecting data to watch over citizens, there would be many different entities collecting the data for many purposes, some good and some problematic.

More significantly, however, Agre wrote in the article that mass data collection would change and simplify human behavior to make it easier to quantify. This has been happening on a scale few people could imagine, as social and other online networks lump human interactions into easily quantifiable metrics like being friends or not, liking or not, a follower or someone who has followers.

In 2001, he wrote that “your face is not a barcode”, arguing against the use of facial recognition in public places. In the article, he predicted that if the technology continued to develop in the West, it would eventually be adopted elsewhere, allowing, for example, the Chinese government to track everyone in the country within 20 years.

Agre brought his work outside the walls of the academic world with a mailing list called “Red Rock Eater News Service”, named for a joke made with the title of Bennett Cerf’s book, “Book of Riddles” (Book of riddles, in free translation). The list is considered to be one of the first examples of what blogs would become.

He, too, was at times deeply frustrated by the limitations of his work, which was so far ahead of its time that it was ignored until 25 years later. “He felt that people didn’t understand what he was saying. Agre was writing to an ignorant audience and the ignorant were unable to understand what he was saying,” said Bowker.

the last project

Agre’s latest project was what friends and colleagues colloquially called “The Internet Bible,” a definitive book that would dissect the fundamentals of the Internet from scratch. But he never finished it.

From time to time, Agre reappears, according to a former colleague, but hasn’t been seen in years.

“Why do certain types of discerning scholars or even people with such a keen understanding of a field basically raise their arms and just decide not to continue?” asked Simon Penny, professor of fine arts at the University of California, Irvine, who studied Agre’s work extensively. “Psychologically, people have these breaks. Who continues to engage in some kind of battle, some kind of intellectual project, and at what point do they give up?”

Agre’s life’s work was left unfinished, questions were proposed but not answered. John Seberger, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Informatics at Indiana University who has studied Agre’s work extensively, said this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Seberger said Agre’s work offers a way to think about the problems facing the digital society increasingly. But today, more than a decade after the disappearance of Agre, the problems are clearly better understood and more people are studying them.

“Especially now, when we are dealing with a deep social unrest, the possibility of involving more diverse groups of scholars in answering these questions that he left unanswered can only benefit us,” he said. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA