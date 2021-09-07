Protesters demonstrate on Avenida Paulista in favor of Bolsonaro | São Paulo

Protesters demonstrate on Avenida Paulista, in the central region of São Paulo, this Tuesday (7), the Independence holiday in Brazil, in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Due to the protest, the subway stations Trianon-Masp and Consolação were closed.

With anti-democratic agendas, supporters are against the ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and Congress. They also call for military intervention.

Dressed in Brazilian T-shirts, and carrying materials depicting the president and the colors of the country’s flag, most protesters participated in the act without respecting the rules of social distancing and the mandatory use of masks, determined by the state government since 2020 on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

They held up posters saying against the press, “for the end of communism”.

With anti-democratic agendas, protesters rage against the Federal Supreme Court (STF)

Before meeting on Avenida Paulista, some protesters gathered in other parts of the city. A group gathered earlier in front of the Pacaembu Stadium, in the West Zone, and another made a motorcade in the Marginal Tietê.

The acts of this Tuesday (7) called by Jair Bolsonaro take place amid clashes between the president and the Supreme Court, and in a context of a sharp economic crisis, with the soaring of inflation, unemployment close to record rates and a drop in popularity and in the assessments of the Bolsonaro administration.

Coup threats and attacks on ministers of the Supreme Court (STF) are part of a narrative that has been defended and reaffirmed by the president for weeks, with greater intensity on the eve of the holiday.

Protesters protest against the press on Avenida Paulista

Anti-democratic protest on Avenida Paulista gathers supporters of President Bolsonaro

In recent days, the president has defended the presence of military police at the demonstrations.

In a speech in the northeast of the country on Saturday (4), Bolsonaro even urged the population to frame the STF ministers.

Earlier this week, Bolsonaro filed in the Senate a request for impeachment against Minister Alexandre Moraes, arguing that he and Minister Luis Roberto Barroso go beyond the limits of the Constitution.

Bolsonaro is investigated in five inquiries — four at the Supreme Court and one at the Superior Electoral Court.

Masked protesters protest in favor of Bolsonaro in SP

Interdictions and Blocks

According to CET, the Avenue was closed to the senses since 9 am. The blockades were installed between Rua da Consolação and Praça Oswaldo Cruz.

Detours are made from Praça Oswaldo Cruz, for drivers heading towards Consolação; and Alameda Santos, for drivers heading to Paradise. The intersections of Avenida Brigadeiro Luiz Antônio and Rua Teixeira da Silva are free for vehicles that need to cross the road.

Protesters protest on Avenida Paulista in favor of Bolsonaro

According to SPTrans, 33 bus lines had their itineraries changed due to the demonstration.

The detours of the lines that operate along the path of the march will be made momentarily, following the guidance of the police command at the location.

See the blocked routes below:

