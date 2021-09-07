Rafael Ilha on Gugu’s death: “I know what really happened”

It’s been over a year since Gugu Liberato he passed away, but his death remains a controversial issue. In addition to the family problems generated from this, recently Rafael Ilha made a curious statement about his former friend. For the former Farm, the presenter did not lose his life in a domestic accident. “I know what really happened and that wasn’t it“he declared.

According to what was informed by his family at the time, Gugu he was in the attic of his home in Orlando, USA, changing a light bulb. However, if unbalanced and fell from a height of four meters. He was taken to hospital shortly thereafter, but he couldn’t resist.

And it is this story that Rafael Ilha finds strange. “I know what really happened and that wasn’t it. Hopefully one day people will have the opportunity to know. When Gugu would arrive and say: ‘I’m going to change a light bulb?’ He never did that. Gugu doesn’t know how to change a light bulb. This did not happened. I know what happened,” he said.

Ilha’s declaration, which won “The Farm 10“, was made during his participation in the podcast “Intelligence Ltd“, from the comedian Rogerio Vilela. However, the former Thumb did not want to tell the “truth” about the death of Gugu. “I don’t know why they gave this version. I think they could have told the truth. I just think that, it wouldn’t be a problem. It was a fatality, but I don’t think it’s fair,” he added.

“I went to the wake, talked to the family and I know he’s in a good place now, looking down from above and that’s what matters. I’ll miss it”, he added Rafael Ilha, but without going into too much detail. See the artist’s statement about Gugu’s death from the minute 3:30 pm:

