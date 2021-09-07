Räikkönen is released and leaves Netherlands after losing GP by Covid-19

Kimi Räikkönen will retire at the end of the Formula 1 season (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

HOW WAS THE NETHERLANDS F1 2021 GP | Summary, highlights and results of Formula 1

Kimi Räikkönen was released by the Dutch and Swiss authorities to return home. The Finn missed the GP in Zandvoort this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to Swiss broadcaster SRF, Räikkönen was already fully vaccinated with two doses of the immunizing agent produced by Pfizer, which was offered to Formula 1 members in March in Bahrain.

READ TOO

+GP OPINION: Red Bull learns to counterattack and winds Mercedes into dominant victory in the Netherlands

Kimi Räikkönen is vaccinated with two doses of immunizer (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

No vaccine fully protects against infection, but the chance that someone who is fully vaccinated will develop severe disease is considerably reduced. In addition, those who have the complete vaccination schedule can also transmit the disease, hence the need to wear masks and social distance while community transmission rates are not practically zero.

“I received the first dose in Bahrain. Otherwise, I would have received the vaccine at some point in Switzerland or Finland,” Räikkönen told Swiss broadcaster SRF. “We travel so much that we can protect people,” he continued.

Because of the infection, Kimi would have to be isolated in a hotel room, but received permission from authorities in the Netherlands and Switzerland to return home on a private plane. The 2007 F1 champion, however, is reacting well to the new coronavirus.

In order to compete in the Italian GP on the 12th, Räikkönen will need two negative tests before he can resume the cockpit. In Zandvoort, it was Robert Kubica who raced with Alfa Romeo.