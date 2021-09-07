Record Island Poll | Any or Pyong? Who should win the reality show?

The first season of Ilha Record is coming to an end. After a test between the explorers of the main house, the finalists who will compete for the R$500 thousand prize were defined. Any and Pyong got the better of it. And now, who do you want to win the program? Vote for the DCI Island Record Poll.

Any and Pyong, defined on Monday, September 6th, as the two finalists of the program and will face each other in the grand final – scheduled for next Thursday, September 9th, 2021. gold, the two will face the last special test at Ilha Record.

After being announced, live, the winner will receive the title of champion explorer and receive the prize of R$500 thousand.

The semifinal of the program was played by Valesca, Any, Pyong Lee and Laura and Dinei. In the race, participants needed to mix balance with resistance and stayed, at sea, balanced on floating structures. The rule was quite simple: the last two to fall, or lean on the structure, were out.

Dinei, who injured his arm after a fall last week, was the first to leave the competition, missing the final. Valesca was then eliminated and, finally, Laura was the last eliminated from the race. In total, the test lasted about 45 minutes.

The poll to find out who you want to win the Ilha Record is available until next Thursday (9), the day of the grand final.

The choice of participants for the grand final takes place amid various frictions in the house. In the program shown tonight, Nadja Pessoa – newly arrived in Exile – was the protagonist in a collective friction with the participants of the second house of the program. According to the participant, Lucas violated her privacy by slamming and opening the bathroom door while she was inside. The atmosphere in exile, as expected, is not good.

How will the final of Ilha Record be?

Scheduled for next Thursday, September 9, the Ilha Record final promises strong emotions for the public, who during all the weeks of the reality show had no active participation in the game’s decisions. But everything is about to change: the program will have two winners – one being chosen from the public and the other defined in the last dynamics of the game.

In addition to the method of choosing the participant, the two finals will also have different dynamics and prizes. Basically, the main winner (defined by the last dynamic) will receive R$500 thousand in the final of the program – a choice that will take place between Any and Pyong, the official finalists. The second winner will be awarded R$250 thousand and, in this case, all participants in the reality – including those in exile – will participate in a public vote.

The format is a way for the network to promote public participation in the final decision, since the program’s fans may not like the final result of the first test very much. Participate in the DCI Island Record poll and place your bets!

