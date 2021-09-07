Redmi Note 11 can have 67W top-of-the-line charging and OLED screens

Update (09/06/2021) by LL

Xiaomi’s next strong bet for the mid-range smartphone market will be the Redmi Note 11 family. New rumors about the novelty point out that the loading of the models will be improved and will match the performance found in the series. flagships current Chinese brand, such as the Mi 11 line. The Redmi Note 10 line reached the record of half a million units sold in less than an hour in the Asian country, with a popularity built mainly on good value for money. The first rumors about the new generation emerged in June of this year, when the general director of the Redmi subbrand, questioned what changes the public would like to see.

The Redmi Note 11 line can have 67W fast charging and OLED displays. These are significant differences, as the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 use AMOLED and Super AMOLED screens, respectively. In addition, the most powerful model in the series has a 33W charge. If this information is correct, Xiaomi may be considering redistributing the cost savings in production of AMOLED screens to other important components of the Redmi Note 11 line, such as charging capacity. What did you think of this news? What are your expectations about the Redmi Note 11 line?

Original text (06/28/2021) Redmi Note 11 to replace AMOLED screens and reach the market with OLED technology

The acclaimed cost-effectiveness of Redmi’s Note 10 series smartphones, officially launched in the Chinese market earlier this year, led to a record half a million units sold in less than an hour in the Asian country. Despite being recent, the information around the successor line is already starting to be presupposed. Lu Weibing, managing director of the Redmi subbrand, asked the audience what features they would like to see in the Redmi Note 11. In unison, the most popular specification is the implementation of OLED technology, dispensing with the AMOLED and Super AMOLED screens equipped in Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 respectively.





While AMOLED and Super AMOLED displays offer superior image quality, higher refresh rates and infinite screen aspect ratio possibilities, they turn out to be more costly due to complex manufacturing when compared to OLED panels. Given that Xiaomi subbrand smartphones are aimed at the public looking for outstanding cost-benefit ratio, organic diodes end up being a more congruent option for these smartphones. It is worth remembering that Xiaomi has confirmed that it will abandon IPS LCD-based displays in high-performance smartphones from the Redmi brand. According to Wang Teng Thomas, one of the sub-brand’s executives, all the most powerful cell phones will be launched only with OLED technology.





